City of Elko COVID-19 Update – April 2

On March 31, Gov. Sisolak signed Emergency Directive 010, entitled “Stay at Home Order,” extending and reaffirming previously issued directives. Most importantly, Emergency Directive 010 extends the shutdown of nonessential businesses until April 30th and strengthens previous social distancing language, directing citizens to “stay in their residences” unless for work, or to obtain essential goods, services, and/or health care.

Emergency Directive 010 does not prohibit citizens from engaging in outdoor activity, including without limitation, activities such as hiking, walking, or running, so long as the activity complies with all requirements outlined in Emergency Directive 007. Emergency Directives 007 and 010 have been posted on elkocity.com for review.

The Elko City Council will be meeting in a “virtual” Special Session on Tuesday April 7 at 4 p.m. The Agenda for this meeting has been posted in accordance with State of Nevada Emergency Directive 006, and can be reviewed on elkocity.com. The public can participate in the “virtual” meeting via computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone by registering at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8574630895612515340