City of Elko declares emergency due to governor’s actions on coronavirus

ELKO – Two days after Elko County declared an emergency over the threat of coronavirus reaching rural Nevada, the Elko City Council has declared its own emergency.

The action was “based upon State of Nevada Governor Sisolak’s 30-day statewide shutdown of ‘nonessential’ businesses,” stated a release from the City.

In actions taken during an emergency council session Wednesday morning, the City:

• Suspended most in-person services at City of Elko departments and/or facilities.

• Amended the City of Elko Sick Leave Policy to allow full-time City employees to use accrued sick leave if sent home pursuant to the Governor’s shutdown order.

• Deferred water service shutoffs for the next 45 days.

• Cancelled the regularly scheduled March 24, 2020 City Council meeting.

• Cancelled the regularly scheduled April 7, 2020 City Planning Commission meeting.

Most city facilities have been closed for in-person services. Exceptions include the Elko Regional Airport, Landfill, Cemetery, and WRF Laboratory.