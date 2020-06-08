City of Elko New Business Licenses
City of Elko New Business Licenses

City of Elko

April 2020

Artistic Curb: Contractor

596 Wescott Drive

Spring Creek

389-0223

Artistic Curb LLC

_____

Brian Arthur Consulting Metallurgy, LLC: Metallurgy Consulting

380 Poplar Drive

388-3178

Brian W. Arthur

_____

Brighton Your Smile: Teeth Whitening and Retail

1028 Idaho St.

435-630-0861

Madrid Brighton

_____

Claerbout Geological Services, LLC: Geological Consulting

986 Benti Way (Home Occ.)

388-0833

Claerbout Geological Services, LLC

_____

Clearly Nevada: Art Gallery/Classes/Accounting

524 Commercial St.

934-8520

LeRay and Patsy Reese

_____

Ghost 360: Virtual Tours and Marketing

485 Cedarlawn Drive

Spring Creek

934-5940

Andrew Peterson

_____

Keota Express: Truck Hauler

509 Elm St.

738-6581

Charles Lee

_____

Miner’s Delight Rock Shop: Retail

1396 Idaho St.

406-780-1263

Jackie Brickey

_____

MMI Tank Inc.: Contractor

3240 S. 37th Ave.

602-272-6000

MMI Tank Inc.

Business openings from 2019:

