City of Elko reports on virus safety measures

ELKO -- The City of Elko does not anticipate making an emergency declaration regarding the coronavirus at this time, the City announced Monday after the Elko County Commission declared an emergency and established a partial Emergency Operations Center.

The City of Elko will continue to provide essential public services during this challenging time. However, several City of Elko programs, meetings, and/or activities have been impacted:

• Due to the statewide K-12 school closures, the City of Elko has temporarily discontinued the Elko Explorers Program located at Mountain View Elementary School.

• Family Skate Night, scheduled for March 20, has been cancelled.

• Most, if not all, youth sports leagues have postponed or cancelled their spring seasons. Participants are advised to contact their league representatives for further information.

• All City of Elko Advisory Board meetings have been cancelled until further notice.

• The City of Elko recommends citizens avoid personal visits to City facilities unless absolutely necessary. Please utilize online and/or telephone based services, if available.

The City of Elko will continue to monitor the recommendations from State and Federal officials. Further impacts are anticipated, so please look for ongoing updates at elkocity.com.

