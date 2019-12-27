City of Elko year in review

Elko got a new mayor and a new police chief in 2019, a year that saw continued growth along with a few growing pains.
Here is a chronological look at some of the highlights from the past year’s news stories:
A new mayor
City Councilman Reece Keener was sworn in Jan. 2 as mayor to follow in the footsteps of Chris Johnson, who held the post for eight years. Keener said he saw the Elko swimming pool as the top issue going into his term of office.
Two new councilmen also took the oath, Chip Stone and Bill Hance. They replace Keener and John Patrick Rice, who decided not to run after serving 11 years. Stone is new to city government, but Hance served on the Enhanced 911 Board and was on the Elko TV District Board for 20 years, ending in 2012.
A huge building
The city council took steps in January to accommodate Komatsu Equipment Co.’s plan for a 189,000-square-foot service center on 30 acres in west Elko.
Komatsu broke ground in late October but the council needed to approve actions to allow for the city to permit the planned building, which will be Komatsu’s largest in North America.
The site is on P&H Drive just off Interstate 80, where the company expects to unite Komatsu Mining Corp. and Komatsu Equipment employees in Elko following its merger with Joy Global in 2017. Roughly 150 employees will be tied to the new center.
Mayor Reece Keener said at the council’s Jan. 8 meeting that Komatsu’s $47 million project in Elko is a “huge investment” for the company.
VA Cemetery
The city council said yes to providing water for a proposed national veterans’ cemetery outside city limits, but rejected a request from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to give the VA a city water rate.
The council unanimously agreed at its Jan. 22 meeting to design a 4-inch water line to the chosen cemetery site now owned by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and build a pump station to provide 200 gallons per minute, with the VA to reimburse the city for the work.
VA’s request that the city charge the water rate residents pay rather than one and a half times that amount because the cemetery would not be within city limits was denied, as was a request for a waiver for connection fees.
The council was concerned about waiving rates and fees because of city codes and fear of setting precedent, as well as concerns the city would need the higher rate to maintain the pump station in future years.
Protecting water rights
The city retained a law firm with hopes of intervening to protect Elko’s water supply in the Pershing County Water Conservation District’s petition against the Nevada Division of Resources.
The council voted unanimously at its Feb. 12 meeting to hire Taggart & Taggart Ltd. of Carson City at a cost not to exceed $15,000 to represent Elko and file for city intervenor status in litigation in Pershing County District Court.
Mayor Reece Keener said 18,000 acre-feet of water rights on the Humboldt River belong to the city, so what’s most important is to get on record as an interested party.
Bar owners cited
Cabo Bar owners Acela Ceja and Carlos Nunez were ordered to pay $3,310 and told to keep their business closed for 10 days in April after being caught serving alcohol to a minor.
In early November an underage member of a band playing at the bar was seen consuming alcohol on the premises at 449 Railroad St. The police department investigated the violation of City Code 4-5-26, knowingly allowing a minor to loiter in the bar area.
City officials and law enforcement came up with a penalty that would enforce the code violation but still allow the business to continue to operate.
Swimming pool reopens
ELKO – After a six-month closure and $464,000 in repairs, the Elko Swimming Pool reopened in June.
The city closed the public pool in late November 2018 because of a failing north wall. Many local swimmers were dismayed. Fitness classes and lap swimming were canceled. The shutdown really hit the Elko Anacondas hard.
“The older kids [on the swim team], the Gold Group, started going to Battle Mountain,” said aquatics manager Nikki Johnson. “Battle Mountain has been awesome. The person who is running it gave them pretty good pool time. They do have a swim team over there, too.”
She thanked Coach America USA for their part in providing the bus for transportation.
At the time of the shutdown, there were 90 youths on the swim team, Johnson said.
Room-tax crackdown
ELKO – A year after the city tightened its ordinance on room tax collections, two local motels were singled out in June for being behind on payments.
You have free articles remaining.
City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge said the Shilo Inn owed about $27,037.29 in transient lodging taxes. The company also owed approximately $8,000 in unpaid water bills.
Council members also discussed the fact that the Thunderbird Inn was delinquent in transient lodging taxes for the months of February, March and April.
Parking lot project
The council approved spending $99,999 in a partnership with Stockmen’s Casino to renovate the gravel parking lot at Fourth and Silver streets.
The request came in August as Stockmen’s prepared to close its showroom to make way for an Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom.
“In regards to the donation, because we don’t know if prevailing wage would be a factor, it might be nice to keep the donation just under $100,000,” said Elko City Manager Curtis Calder. A dollar more “might trigger some type of prevailing wage requirement which would just increase the cost of the project.”
Homeless camp cleanup
Residents of the city’s homeless camp were expected to follow some new rules beginning this fall.
Elko opened the humanitarian camp in 2015 after the city’s homeless population had grown and individual camps had sprung up along the Humboldt River and other areas, resulting in unhealthy living conditions and complaints from community members. Four years later, the camp designed by the city is more rigorously managed — but at a cost.
One of the issues was wood stoves being used inside tents. City Manager Curtis Calder made it clear that some tents, such as hunting tents, are suited to having stoves in them, but small backpacking tents are not.
The city also addressed the problem of debris buildup at the camp. Campers bring in some of the rubbish, but a lot of it is the result of people dropping off things for the homeless to use.
New police chief
The city’s new police chief was busy in October promoting staff and planning to tackle community issues such as mental health.
Ty Trouten was sworn in as his wife Natalie took to the podium to pin the new badge to his uniform.
“First, Mr. Mayor and members of council, I would like to say thank you for your faith and confidence in me to allow me to have this position,” Chief Trouten said. “I promise you I will give you everything that I have.”
Trouten has served with the Elko Police Department for 22 years.
Off-highway vehicles
ATVs were allowed on city streets beginning Nov. 1 after the council approved an off-highway vehicle ordinance.
“We do follow the state law in this county as to what they consider an OHV,” said Kelly Wooldridge, Elko city clerk. “Where we are stricter than the state is we are requiring helmets for the driver and all occupants.”
The City of Elko defines off-highway vehicles to include all-terrain vehicles, all-terrain motorcycles, dune buggies and snowmobiles.
“Off-highway vehicles can travel on city highways and roads for the sole purpose of reaching a private or public area that is open for use by off-highway vehicles,” states the ordinance.
Nuisance building
A home at 403 Pine St. that the City of Elko declared a nuisance was put up for sale in December.
The property is tied up in a trust fund involving William J. Armstrong and others. It has been an eyesore and has attracted both vagrants and rodents over the last couple years.
Armstrong was ordered to clean up the property in December 2018. Nearby residents complained that Armstrong and “friends” were leaving drug paraphernalia on the streets.
Armstrong appeared to be in the process of cleaning up the place when he allegedly set fire to the home while cleaning his meth pipe with a torch. He has been charged with arson.
City says ‘no’ to license
ELKO – A new restaurant in downtown Elko will not be allowed to serve beer, after the city council denied its owner a liquor license.
Mr. Shrimp Mariscos at 232 Silver St. was denied a license in a unanimous vote by the council after discussing issues with its owner, Jorge Contreras, through an interpreter.
Mayor Reece Keener, who has been on the council since 2013, said it was the first time in his memory that the city had denied a liquor license application.
The restaurant was granted a business license in October and applied for a wine and/or beer license on Oct. 30.
“Prior to bringing this application before Council, several issue[s] arose, calling into question the moral character of the applicant,” Police Chief Ty Trouten stated in advising the city to deny the liquor license.