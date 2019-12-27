City of Elko year in review

“In regards to the donation, because we don’t know if prevailing wage would be a factor, it might be nice to keep the donation just under $100,000,” said Elko City Manager Curtis Calder. A dollar more “might trigger some type of prevailing wage requirement which would just increase the cost of the project.”

Homeless camp cleanup

Residents of the city’s homeless camp were expected to follow some new rules beginning this fall.

Elko opened the humanitarian camp in 2015 after the city’s homeless population had grown and individual camps had sprung up along the Humboldt River and other areas, resulting in unhealthy living conditions and complaints from community members. Four years later, the camp designed by the city is more rigorously managed — but at a cost.

One of the issues was wood stoves being used inside tents. City Manager Curtis Calder made it clear that some tents, such as hunting tents, are suited to having stoves in them, but small backpacking tents are not.

The city also addressed the problem of debris buildup at the camp. Campers bring in some of the rubbish, but a lot of it is the result of people dropping off things for the homeless to use.

New police chief