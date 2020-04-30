City OKs deferring water bills for businesses

ELKO – In answer to pleas from motel owners for help in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has hurt their occupancy rates, Elko City Council passed an emergency ordinance that allows any qualifying small business to defer payments of their water bills.
City Manager Curtis Calder told the council at its April 28 meeting that city staff developed the ordinance after hearing from the public at the council’s previous meeting seeking relief on their water billing, but the deferral is not a waiver.
“We may or may not get a lot of takers,” he said, explaining that the city needs to cover costs already factored into the budget, so the deferral was chosen by city staff in preparing the ordinance over a fee waiver for businesses that don’t have water meters.
Calder also suggested that businesses not on meters apply to the city for grants to install meters. He said there is still grant money available for meters, and applications will be considered “on a case-by-case basis.” With meters, bills are based on usage. Otherwise, there are flat fees.
The ordinance allows Elko businesses -- not just motels and hotels -- to apply to the city’s water and sewer department for deferral of water service, sewer user and/or street light utility charges. This applies to any business that holds a city business license.
Motel owners approached the council at the April 14 meeting pleading for help, stating that occupancy was way down. Pete Patel of Budget Inn told the council “the industry has been hit hard.”
City staff is estimating a 73 percent drop in revenue from room taxes from March through June of this year because of the coronavirus restrictions that led to postponing the Elko Mining Expo for a year and slashed tourism. Motels and hotels collect a 14% room tax.
A few letters to the city for the April 14 meeting also wanted a break on room taxes, but City Attorney David Stanton said then the room taxes are set by ordinance and lodging businesses collect and pass on those taxes to the city, so there wouldn’t be any benefit to motels.
Councilmen Bill Hance and Chip Stone said at the April 14 meeting that there are businesses other than lodging that also are hurting because of the pandemic, and the new ordinance that goes into immediate effect reflects those concerns.
Businesses need to show they were classified as non-essential businesses during the coronavirus restrictions or suffered a loss of 30 percent or more and haven’t received aid yet from the federal government related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including paycheck protection loans from the Small Business Administration, according to the ordinance.
The emergency ordinance applies to businesses with water fees that were $250 or more a month, and there is a $50 application fee.
According to the ordinance, the city won’t bill a business while the emergency deferment is in effect but may send statements showing how much would otherwise be due, and no services will be shut off while under deferment.
The back payments will be due by Aug. 31, and the city may waive penalties if the payments are made by then, the ordinance states.
More on coronavirus
Mayor Reece Keener said he is still fielding a lot of calls from the concerned public over the coronavirus restrictions, and he is continuing to work with the economy recovery task force to develop plans for reopening businesses.
Elko Regional Airport also is affected by the pandemic restrictions. Airport Director James Foster told the council SkyWest has cut out its Tuesday and Saturday flights and is now only flying out of Elko at mid-day on the other days.
He said airports across the country are seeing almost a 98 percent drop in enplanements, so “almost everyone is in the same boat.”
Also related to restrictions, Calder told the council April 28 that most of the city's employees are now working, with employees needed to mow and set up sprinklers at the parks, even though they are still closed.
He said roughly 15 percent of employees are now home, down from 33 percent.
Gov. Steve Sisolak eased restrictions beginning May 1, such as allowing golf courses, pickleball and tennis courts to open, if done safely, and retail businesses can offer curbside pickup. Religious services will be allowed with attendees staying in their cars.
The governor extended his stay-home order to May 15, however.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.