City OKs deferring water bills for businesses

According to the ordinance, the city won’t bill a business while the emergency deferment is in effect but may send statements showing how much would otherwise be due, and no services will be shut off while under deferment.

The back payments will be due by Aug. 31, and the city may waive penalties if the payments are made by then, the ordinance states.

Mayor Reece Keener said he is still fielding a lot of calls from the concerned public over the coronavirus restrictions, and he is continuing to work with the economy recovery task force to develop plans for reopening businesses.

Elko Regional Airport also is affected by the pandemic restrictions. Airport Director James Foster told the council SkyWest has cut out its Tuesday and Saturday flights and is now only flying out of Elko at mid-day on the other days.

He said airports across the country are seeing almost a 98 percent drop in enplanements, so “almost everyone is in the same boat.”

Also related to restrictions, Calder told the council April 28 that most of the city's employees are now working, with employees needed to mow and set up sprinklers at the parks, even though they are still closed.