City OKs money for Boys and Girls Club

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Elko City Council has agreed to provide the Boys and Girls Club of Elko with more than $16,000 in CARES money for COVID-19 personal protective equipment and testing, but the council is at odds with Elko County over wording of an interlocal agreement for more than $1 million in CARES grants for businesses.

The council voted to give the Boys and Girls Club relief money after the city receives a final total from the club of expenses related to COVID-19 and after the club agrees to CARES terms, including adhering to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directives.

The list of expenses provided to the city before the Sept. 22 council meeting totaled $16,253.

The club is short of money while at the same time providing more services, and the city’s financial services director, Jan Baum, said the city could provide a sub-grant from CARES funds received from the state in August. CARES is the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Mayor Reece Keener said the money is “never more essential than now” because the Boys and Girls Club has stepped up to meet the needs of working parents, especially first responders.