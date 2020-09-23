City OKs money for Boys and Girls Club

ELKO – Elko City Council has agreed to provide the Boys and Girls Club of Elko with more than $16,000 in CARES money for COVID-19 personal protective equipment and testing, but the council is at odds with Elko County over wording of an interlocal agreement for more than $1 million in CARES grants for businesses.
The council voted to give the Boys and Girls Club relief money after the city receives a final total from the club of expenses related to COVID-19 and after the club agrees to CARES terms, including adhering to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directives.
The list of expenses provided to the city before the Sept. 22 council meeting totaled $16,253.
The club is short of money while at the same time providing more services, and the city’s financial services director, Jan Baum, said the city could provide a sub-grant from CARES funds received from the state in August. CARES is the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Mayor Reece Keener said the money is “never more essential than now” because the Boys and Girls Club has stepped up to meet the needs of working parents, especially first responders.
“There is huge need,” Rusty Bahr, chief executive officer of the umbrella organization called the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko, told Elko County Commissioners last month as he issued a plea for financial help because all the efforts to meet COVID-19 restrictions are costing more money at a time when the pandemic led to the cancellation of major fundraisers.
“Somebody has to be there for the kids,” Bahr said. “We need help, and we need help fast.”
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko organization, with clubs in Elko, Spring Creek and Wells, is looking at a budget of $1.5 million, rather than the original $1 million because of the higher expenses due to the pandemic, Bahr told the county.
Regarding the CARES money for helping businesses, Elko City Council is planning to provide nearly $1.10 million to Elko County under an interlocal agreement for a grant program for small businesses, but the county’s version of the interlocal agreement that commissioners approved Sept. 2 has wording different from the original version.
Baum said the county’s language change is substantial and does not align with the city’s original Coronavirus Relief Fund Eligibility Certification that the council approved.
The new wording states that the businesses receiving grants would comply with all COVID-19 directives or executive orders as of Sept. 3, while the city wants the original wording that has no cutoff date and includes subsequent orders.
City Manager Curtis Calder recommended retaining the original wording to avoid any liability to the city, and if the county disagrees, the city can retain the money.
Keener said if something went sideways, the council could “potentially leave Elko taxpayers hanging out to dry” over the COVID-19 money for small businesses.
The council voted to keep the interlocal agreement the way it was originally worded for the CARES program for small businesses under the auspices of the Nevada Association of Counties.
Elko County Commissioners changed the wording of the agreement at their Sept. 2 meeting, after Commissioner Rex Steninger said that under the original wording “we are asking businesses to agree to things that haven’t happened yet.” He said Gov. Steve Sisolak issues new directives every couple of weeks.
The business grants are based on employment levels, so a business with five to nine workers, for example, might receive a $10,000 grant, while a business with 25 to 50 employees might receive a $20,000 grant. The grant program can be accessed at the NACO website.
The mayor said he had heard the application was intensive, but Baum said while the wording may be confusing, businesses basically need to show their finances for Aug. 31, 2020, compared to Aug. 31, 2019, to show how the coronavirus had an impact.
Assistant Elko County Manager and Chief Financial Officer Cash Minor stated in a Sept. 23 email that as of Sept. 21 only seven businesses had started the application process.
Applications will be accepted through Oct. 6.
Free and confidential assistance is available through the University of Nevada Small Business Development Center at www.nevadasbdc.org or by calling 800-240-7094 for an appointment.
