City parks closed by governor’s latest directive

Open house showings, and in-person showings of single family and multi-family residences currently occupied by renters of real estate on the market for sale, are hereby prohibited for the duration that this Directive is in effect. This provision does not prohibit the use of existing three dimensional interactive property scans, virtual tours, and virtual staging to showcase a property, and it allows, but does not require, the tenant to agree to provide photos, videos or other virtual access to the property owner for this use. Real estate professionals engaged in real estate sales during the state of emergency shall adopt precautionary measures and COVID-19 risk mitigation practices to mirth/lite the risk of spread of the disease and are encouraged to avoid in-person transactions and services to the extent practicable. This provision shall not be construed to limit the sales of real estate during the state of emergency.