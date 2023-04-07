ELKO – Karr Enterprises will serve food and beverage for a second golf course in the Elko/Spring Creek area after the Elko City Council approved a proposal to negotiate a concessionaire agreement.

Owned by restaurateur and Elko County Commissioner Jon Karr, the City Council on March 28 approved the Food and Beverage Concessionaire selection committee’s recommendation for service at Ruby View Golf Course. Other applications were received from Scott Bailif, former head golf pro with Duncan Golf Management; and the Tasty Tavern.

City Manager Jan Baum said the selection committee’s scoring of the applicants led to the recommendation of Karr Enterprises. The ability of a concessionaire to begin operations as soon as possible was a primary consideration of the committee, she added.

“One of the bigger concerns or considerations for the committee was our timing is getting really tight for some of our bigger tournaments,” she said.

Councilman and selection committee member Clair Morris said he was impressed with all three applicants, but that Karr Enterprises had more experience in catering and had already hired staff to begin work at Ruby View.

“I think Karr Enterprises is going to do the best job for us,” he said. “They’ve got the capabilities to do larger events. I think they’re going to do well.”

Morris said due to the immediate need for food service, “We think Karr Enterprises was our best shot at this particular time.”

Karr — who owns Dreez, Telescope Lanes, Blind Onion and Coldstone Creamery — said in his application that the menu and hours at Ruby View would be similar to his newest eatery, the Klub, which opened in early 2022, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner at the Spring Creek Golf Course.

He said he would use the blueprint from the Klub to start the Ruby View restaurant, including staffing with about 12 full-time employees, but the menu and hours “will be tweaked as required by business and needs.”

Karr proposed a contract running April 1 to Oct. 31 for 7% gross sales with $2,500 minimum; he would pay natural gas and electricity expenses along with kitchen equipment repairs under $2,500. Anything exceeding that amount would be split 50/50 with the City.

He added that although “Ruby View Golf Course is a nice facility” it is in need of upgrades and repairs, noting the patio/bar area is “severely weathered and close to becoming beyond repair.”

“I will make the cash investment for necessary tenant improvements up to $20,000 which will be reimbursed to Karr Enterprises through rent,” he said. “The $20,000 would go towards repairs of the facility but only after approval from the City Manager or City Council.”

Desirae Leininger, co-owner of the Tasty Truck that applied under the name the Tasty Tavern, told the City Council she believed her service was “100% capable of meeting all the needs of you guys and the City as well.”

“The city wants more and they want variety. We are offering something different and we hope you give our proposal a chance,” Leininger said. “We’re here and we’re ready to negotiate. We would love this opportunity, it would mean the world to us and would be a life-changing event for us.”

Selection committee member Wil Moschetti explained that Karr was “up and ready to go. Tasty Tavern’s menu looked great, we were duly impressed, but it never really had a physical location.”

“Jon’s up and ready and he’s got the staff to handle Mining Expo,” Moschetti continued. “I hope [Tasty Tavern] will be there the next time the opportunity arises.”

Business owner Jennifer Moreale addressed the City Council’s and selection committee’s concerns about the Tasty Tavern’s ability to serve a large volume of customers in a short amount of time. “I’ve seen them knock out thousands of meals in a very efficient manner. I know they have staff already for this opportunity. It is always nice to see somebody who has an inventive menu also come into play.”

Moreale questioned the item in Karr’s proposal to pay $20,000 for patio renovations which would come off his rent for about eight months. “What’s the net effect to the city, because it’s free rent for his entire operating season?” She also wondered why Tasty Tavern’s offer for year-round operations was not preferred over Karr’s seasonal operation.

Baum explained the $20,000 request in Karr’s proposal would have been a factor in negotiations, and that the committee was against writing that into the contract.

She noted Karr was out of town the day the City Council convened. “He also said he would negotiate the percentage as well.”

A cost-benefit analysis would be worked out ahead of negotiations, Baum added.

Morris addressed the year-round versus seasonal options question and explained the restaurant couldn’t be successfully heated during the winter months due to single-pane windows and lack of insulation.

“They tried in the past. They have trouble keeping it warm and the pipes from freezing. They tried to have parties there and it didn’t work,” he said. “It’s just not designed for being open that time of year.”

Mayor Reece Keener said he had visited the Klub in Spring Creek for several events and that Karr “has done a great job. However, I’m not opposed to a new operation going in [at Ruby View] either.”

Keener said he had some concerns about the percentage of gross sales in Karr’s proposal, but said he would trust the selection committee’s judgement on their selection.

“I don’t feel like I have enough of a justification to question that,” he said.

Councilman Giovanni Puccinelli said he has tried food from the Tasty Truck “and it’s very good” but he was concerned that there could be a conflict with downtown restaurants if Ruby View stayed open in the evenings for dinner.

“If we had a little more time, maybe,” Puccinelli said. “I think right now with the time crunch we’re on, Jon’s set up better to do this right now.”

Since November, the City has scrambled to secure contracts for a new golf pro and food and beverage vendor after Reno-based Duncan Golf Management withdrew from negotiations for a five-year contract extension following complaints about operations during its two-year stint at Ruby View.

Retired Ruby View and Spring Creek golf pro Rick Longhurst was appointed by the City Council in January to manage the course.

On Feb. 14, the contract was approved unanimously by the City Council, which Longhurst said was similar to his previous agreement with the City about 40 years ago, but he noted it was “a different kind of deal” than Duncan’s.

Longhurst agreed to pay 100% of labor costs and said a new logo for merchandise would be implemented in new inventory arriving for the pro shop.