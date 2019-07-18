{{featured_button_text}}
Mosquito

Anopheles female gorged with blood

 CDC

ELKO -- The City of Elko often does a single round of mosquito spraying every summer, but this year will be doing an additional application scheduled July 22.

Areas of focus will be the Humboldt River corridor and water treatment facility holding ponds, along with Elko City Parks and Elko Regional Airport.

As the insecticides to be applied are toxic to bees, the city encourages any beekeepers in the area to take necessary precautions.

The morning of July 23 will be reserved as a backup date if conditions are not right for application. 

The city also encourages everyone to assist with mosquito abatement efforts by emptying any stagnant water from tires, boats, buckets, etc., as these areas are the perfect breeding ground for the pests.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments