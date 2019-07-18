ELKO -- The City of Elko often does a single round of mosquito spraying every summer, but this year will be doing an additional application scheduled July 22.
Areas of focus will be the Humboldt River corridor and water treatment facility holding ponds, along with Elko City Parks and Elko Regional Airport.
As the insecticides to be applied are toxic to bees, the city encourages any beekeepers in the area to take necessary precautions.
The morning of July 23 will be reserved as a backup date if conditions are not right for application.
The city also encourages everyone to assist with mosquito abatement efforts by emptying any stagnant water from tires, boats, buckets, etc., as these areas are the perfect breeding ground for the pests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.