ELKO — The City of Elko announced Tuesday afternoon that the Municipal Swimming Pool has been closed due to “a significant safety hazard inside the main structure.”
The temporary closure follows a visual inspection of the pool, City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge reported.
“The northeast facing wall, above the sliding glass doors and between the support beams, has developed a sag,” said the announcement. “Upon review by the Building Official and outside engineering professionals, Staff believes it is prudent to close the Municipal Swimming Pool in order to have the wall evaluated and repaired.”
“A skylight could possibly fall into the pool,” City Manager Curtis Calder said at Tuesday evening’s council meeting.
He said the problems could have been caused by severe winds.
“The goal will be to repair it and make it safe and get the pool opened as soon as possible,” he said. “We certainly don’t want anyone injured or killed.”
The need for closure was an unexpected but Calder said there have been concerns about the swimming pool for some time. The structure is nearly 50 years old.
During a strategic planning workshop in 2015, the pool was identified on the parks department’s budget priorities, along with an irrigation project at Ruby View Golf Course and a new sports complex, which is now under construction on the south side of town.
“That pool is near the end of its life expectancy and we need to have a replacement,” Calder said at that time.
The pool’s roof was repaired later that year.
City officials typically close the pool for two weeks at the end of December for maintenance.
