City, railroad try to get land deals on track

The land between Third and 11th streets was converted into large parking lots, while little has been done with the railroad corridor on either end of town. Union Pacific became the owner when it purchased the Western Pacific Railroad in 1982.

“The city has worked in good faith on the various issues including the right-of-way on VFW Drive, securing a right-of-way for a Manzanita Silver Street connector, and with the blighted conditions along Commercial Street with the railroad owned properties,” said Keener. “Staff would contact people at the railroad and it would just go into a giant black hole.”

Keener said one of the first things he did after he was sworn into office in January was to set up a meeting with U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev.

“He met with myself, Curtis Calder and (assistant city manager) Scott Wilkinson for an hour and a half just going through the history of the communication with the railroad and the inaction,” Keener said.

According to Keener, Amodei “jumped right on this” and brought in U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Approximately six weeks ago Union Pacific officials met with Amodei and Cortez Masto in Washington, D.C.