City, railroad try to get land deals on track

ELKO – City officials have been promoting downtown redevelopment for more than a decade but the biggest area of blight hasn’t been touched.
Several blocks along West Commercial Street remain largely vacant or unchanged since train tracks were moved out of downtown Elko in the 1980s, leading Mayor Reece Keener to call the railroad “the largest slumlord in Elko.”
The years of neglect and lack of communication have left city staff feeling “off track.”
Brighter days may be ahead, as Union Pacific officials recently traveled to Elko to tour the land and discuss its condition. Members of the two entities visually assessed a number of railroad properties that are, in one way or another, affecting the city’s growth and efforts to deal with blight.
“We organized the tour to look at all the different properties within our city that Union Pacific controls either directly or through leases with their tenants,” said City Manager Curtis Calder. “There are some new people at UP that haven’t been out to Elko, so this an opportunity to show them the general layout of our community and explain some of the history of Project Lifesaver and how we got to where we are today.”
During Project Lifesaver, railroad tracks were relocated from the center of town to alongside the rechanneled Humboldt River, making downtown a safer place. The $43 million demonstration project eliminated 25 railroad crossings.
The land between Third and 11th streets was converted into large parking lots, while little has been done with the railroad corridor on either end of town. Union Pacific became the owner when it purchased the Western Pacific Railroad in 1982.
“The city has worked in good faith on the various issues including the right-of-way on VFW Drive, securing a right-of-way for a Manzanita Silver Street connector, and with the blighted conditions along Commercial Street with the railroad owned properties,” said Keener. “Staff would contact people at the railroad and it would just go into a giant black hole.”
Keener said one of the first things he did after he was sworn into office in January was to set up a meeting with U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev.
“He met with myself, Curtis Calder and (assistant city manager) Scott Wilkinson for an hour and a half just going through the history of the communication with the railroad and the inaction,” Keener said.
According to Keener, Amodei “jumped right on this” and brought in U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Approximately six weeks ago Union Pacific officials met with Amodei and Cortez Masto in Washington, D.C.
“We’ve gotten excellent constituent services from our delegation on this,” Keener said. “I believe we finally are seeing some light at the end of the tunnel.”
According to Keener, the city tried to purchase about 45 acres of the railroad property about 15 years ago.
“The wheels fell off at the eleventh hour,” he said. “They claimed they had done all of their inspections and the properties were clean. As part of the city’s due diligence, we ordered our own environmental inspections and they came back with red, flashing lights.”
Keener said the city spent more than $100,000 at that time on environmental consulting fees and appraisals.
The city has dealt with other entities in acquiring land for growth.
“We have done some really complicated transactions with the BLM (Burea of Land Management), and the BLM is easy to work with compared to UP Railroad,” Keener said.
Company representatives toured the old Project Lifesaver grounds on Oct. 29.
“It’s nice to be on the ground checking out the projects and seeing some progress but also to open the lines of communication with the city,” Union Pacific Railroad senior director of public affairs Francisco Castillo said. “We are here to be good neighbors and good partners.”
The railroad company recently bulldozed the remains of a building between Idaho and Commercial Streets that was destroyed by fire in July. Fire officials believe it was being used by a homeless person.
Plans also include taking down the nearby dilapidated building that once held Stager’s Surplus Store.
The railroad leases some of its properties to businesses, but other areas remain weed-choked and vacant. An unnamed developer has been using a portion of railroad property near downtown to store materials and supplies without seeking permission.
“We did not realize that was going on,” Castillo said. “Some of our real estate team is based in Omaha and we do our best to get the lay of the land in terms of what’s happening on every piece of our property. In this case, there is no lease in that location and we are going to look into that.
“Then last thing we want is nuisance on Union Pacific property because not only is it a nuisance to us but it is also a nuisance to the community.”
While in town, Carillo also delivered a $25,000 check to The Igloo – a community recreation center located along the old railroad mainline — as part of the company’s community spaces program.