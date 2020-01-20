City retreats from buying former surgical center

ELKO – Elko City Council has decided to back off a plan to purchase the former Great Basin Surgical Center building for more office space in order to give Nevada Health Centers a chance to acquire the medical facility.
“If there is a medical purpose for that building, that is the highest and best use for the building,” Elko Mayor Reece Keener said.
He said he was looking at the opportunity to buy the building based on the low cost per square foot, and the building’s location close to city hall, but after learning that Nevada Health Centers was interested and the “shame” it would be to have to tear out plumbing, gas and electrical capabilities already in the building for medical use, he favored stepping back.
“There will be no interest on our behalf as long as Nevada Health Centers is interested in acquiring it,” Keener said to summarize the council’s agreement against any action on the proposal that was on the Jan. 14 council agenda.
The council was asked to consider purchase of the Great Basin Surgical Center building on Golf Course Road adjacent to the Nevada Health Centers facility for $450,000. The listing price had been $850,000 for the roughly 9,000-square-foot building. However, city staff reported remodeling the building for use as city offices would cost another $500,000.
The staff had looked at a leasing part of the building, such as to Nevada Health Centers, and considered negotiating with Nevada Health Centers for the parking lot in exchange for space in the building. The former surgical center doesn’t have parking of its own but had an agreement for the spaces.
Great Basin Surgical Center opened in 1997, and at that time the Elko Clinic was next door, before later becoming the site of the nonprofit Nevada Health Centers services, including the Elko Family Medical and Dental Center and University of Nevada Family Medicine Residency Program.
Elko City Manager Curtis Calder told the council new information was acquired after staff toured the surgical center facility the prior week that Nevada Health Centers was interested in the building, but the price had been too high.
Nevada Health Centers said, however, it would be interested in acquiring the building at the $450,000 price, according to Calder.
He also learned there was a snag in the idea of leasing a portion of the building to Nevada Health Centers, because as a nonprofit, Nevada Health Centers can’t get donations for sharing the necessary renovations and sharing utility bills.
An option would be to create a sort of condominium deal where the medical group could buy a portion of the building, but that could be more expensive. Calder said the costs would be more than the city can afford.
“Renovations are already way more than we anticipated,” Calder said. “It’s a nice facility, if we were in the medical business.”
The city was looking at taking money from the Ad Valorem Capital Projects Fund to buy the building. The fund balance was a little more than $1.33 million as of June 30, 2019.
Elko council and staff were interested in relocating the community development offices, including planning, building, engineering and utilities, to the former surgical center because of crowding.