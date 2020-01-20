City retreats from buying former surgical center

ELKO – Elko City Council has decided to back off a plan to purchase the former Great Basin Surgical Center building for more office space in order to give Nevada Health Centers a chance to acquire the medical facility.

“If there is a medical purpose for that building, that is the highest and best use for the building,” Elko Mayor Reece Keener said.

He said he was looking at the opportunity to buy the building based on the low cost per square foot, and the building’s location close to city hall, but after learning that Nevada Health Centers was interested and the “shame” it would be to have to tear out plumbing, gas and electrical capabilities already in the building for medical use, he favored stepping back.

“There will be no interest on our behalf as long as Nevada Health Centers is interested in acquiring it,” Keener said to summarize the council’s agreement against any action on the proposal that was on the Jan. 14 council agenda.

The council was asked to consider purchase of the Great Basin Surgical Center building on Golf Course Road adjacent to the Nevada Health Centers facility for $450,000. The listing price had been $850,000 for the roughly 9,000-square-foot building. However, city staff reported remodeling the building for use as city offices would cost another $500,000.