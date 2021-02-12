City shed codes under research

ELKO – City staff is looking over Elko’s city code and looking at how other cities handle shed issues following a request from shed owners for Elko City Council to talk about their concerns. The council agreed Thursday to hold off on the discussion while research is under way. Sherri and Tom Smith, 2034 Eagle Ridge Loop, asked that their agenda item slated to be heard at the Feb. 11 meeting be tabled, according to Elko Development Manager Michele Rambo. Rambo told the council that staff “is looking at possible adjustments to city code to better address sheds in the future.” Mayor Reece Keener questioned whether staff was comparing Elko’s codes with those of other cities regarding sheds. Rambo answered that City Planner Cathy Laughlin already has “checked a bunch of cities and most require sheds have setbacks, some smaller than others.” The request from the Smiths on the agenda “pertained to the overall issue with non-permanent sheds, typically purchased at a store and delivered to the location, which may inadvertently be placed in the property setbacks for structures,” Rambo said Friday. Under current code, “non-permanent structures cannot be placed within the required building setbacks, which include front, side and rear,” she said in an email. The agenda for Thursday’s special council meeting called for discussion of the rules on placement of sheds within the city, the city’s variance process and variance fees because of issues the Smiths raised after the city sent out violation letters over their shed. The Smiths located a 10-foot by 16-foot shed adjacent to their house within a fenced area, which the city says fails to meet code and was placed without a building permit required on all accessory structures. The property owners said they thought placing the shed in the 15-foot setback next to their house would be OK and free up backyard space.