ELKO – Local brothels will see their annual renewal fees and new license fees more than double to $6,500 per license, but they won’t be more than tripling to $10,000 as the city originally proposed.
Elko City Council unanimously agreed at its Dec. 11 meeting to raise the annual renewal fee and the new license fee from $3,000 to $6,500 after determining a business impact statement listing the $10,000 fees would pose a hardship on the brothel owners.
The council approved the business impact statement with the modified fees for licenses and renewal but kept the proposed hike from $2,500 to $5,000 for application fees the same as in the original business impact statement.
Brothel owners suggested a $5,000 fee in place of the $10,000 in letters to the city, and Louis Goldberg, owner of the Mona’s Ranch and Inez’s brothels, asked the council to consider the $5,000 fees in lieu of $10,000 with a possible gradual increase in the fees.
“We can’t afford the $10,000 fee,” Goldberg said.
Mayor Chris Johnson said the fee proposals are to cover costs to the city for enforcing the brothel code, including police inspections, background checks and issuing work permits.
Councilman Robert Schmidtlein said the council “is not here tonight to try to close down these businesses, but the mayor brought up valuable points.” He said he understood that it isn’t fair to compare Elko brothels to the larger ones near big cities, but it isn’t fair to taxpayers for the city not to try to cover costs.
Pedro Ormaza, who said the brothels are his neighbors, told the council he “would hate to see more businesses boarded up,” if the fees force brothels out of business. He said the brothels are part of Elko and are a tourist attraction.
Kathleen Ornelas, owner of the Desert Rose Gentlemen’s Club, said Elko brothels are highly regulated and have more restrictions than other businesses, but “we want to stay in business. We like being part of the community.”
Elko Police Chief Ben Reed said he couldn’t put an exact amount on his department’s costs for enforcing brothel codes, but he said the case earlier this year involving a worker at Mona’s caught with drugs cost roughly $20,000 to handle.
The owners at the time of the drug case sold Mona’s to Goldberg after the council suspended Mona’s license.
Background checks can involve travel, which is costly, Reed also said, and workers are tested weekly, which takes staff time. Police visit the brothels weekly, as well, and are called out for disputes and drunks.
“Yes, taxpayers are subsidizing at the $3,000 fee,” Reed said.
The $6,500 fee was a compromise and came after Councilman-elect Chip Stone said that if he was on the council, he would go for $6,500 now and discuss going to $7,500 in two years.
Councilman-elect Bill Hance said fees are little changed since 1964. Looking at inflation, the license and renewal fees should be at least $6,000, he said.
Fees haven’t been raised since 2010.
Councilman John Patrick Rice wanted the fees to be $7,500 for annual renewal and brothel licenses, saying it would be better not to have to come back in a year or two to raise fees. He also pointed out the proposed revised ordinance for brothels call for translators for sex workers talking with police or city staff to guard against human trafficking, so costs would be higher.
Schmidtlein said he “was in at $6,000,” but he wouldn’t vote for a $7,500 fee.
“I just want to be sure we are covering costs,” Councilwoman Mandy Simons said.
Goldberg said the brothels could cover costs for translators, if that is a key reason for higher fees.
Councilman Reece Keener, who will be mayor starting Jan. 2, said the new fees for renewal and licenses should be $6,000.
“I can live with that,” Goldberg said, and Ornelas echoed that comment. She said Desert Rose didn’t make money last year, so she is hoping fees don’t go too high and the cost of a translator could be kept low.
The ordinance calls for translators to ensure the women aren’t victims of human trafficking, and refers to prostitutes as “working girls.”
The revised code also limits the number of legal brothels in Elko to four, rather than five.
“We’re very happy with almost every change in there,” Goldberg said.
First reading of the ordinance is slated Dec. 18.
