top story

City slurry projects starts Aug. 10

City of Elko

ELKO – City workers will begin the annual micro slurry street project in Elko neighborhoods on Monday.

The two-week annual maintenance program will slurry dozens of streets throughout Elko, including downtown and both northside and southside areas.

The City of Elko will send notices to homeowners and businesses 48 hours in advance. Vehicles, trailers, basketball hoops, and other items are to be removed from the street 48 hours before work begins.

City maintenance week 1

Crews with the City of Elko will begin the annual micro slurry project Aug. 12. Pictured is a map of the city showing the roads that will be affected during the first week of the project, which is expected to last for five days. 

Starting Aug. 12, crews will work for five days on streets including Kittridge Canyon Road, the tree streets, parts of the southside area and other neighborhoods.

City maintenance week 2

Crews with the City of Elko will begin the annual micro slurry project Aug. 12. Pictured is a map of the city showing the roads that will be affected during the last three days of the project.

The second week concludes the project in three days, with downtown being the most affected.

The city advises not parking vehicles back on the street immediately after the work ends, said Jennie Lage with the public works and street department.

“Residents are advised to keep off the slurry until the contractor removes the traffic control,” she said. “The slurry may appear dry, but it will still be wet enough to track and get on vehicles.”

“If they get it on their vehicle it is very hard to remove,” she added.

The project was slated to begin on Aug. 5 but was postponed one week due to unforeseeable circumstances, Lage said.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

