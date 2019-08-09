{{featured_button_text}}
ELKO – Street work planned to begin Monday has been delayed again.

City workers were expected to begin the annual micro slurry street project in Elko neighborhoods after an earlier delay from Aug. 5.

“Once a new schedule has been determined, the residents and businesses on the streets to be micro-slurried will be notified 48 hours prior to the application,” said a statement from the City on Friday.

The two-week annual maintenance program will coat dozens of streets throughout Elko, including downtown and both northside and southside areas.

