City to allow needle exchange program at campground

Syringes that are the same as those used for insulin injections cost 6.5 cents each, while Reich said he has seen syringes sell for up to $3 on the street.

Councilman Chip Stone asked for a response to a likely question from the public that providing free, new needles would be enabling drug users, to which Reich replied that people are using the drugs anyway, so the program enables them to not spread disease and boosts chances to get them into treatment.

Cusolito said he has been working with the homeless in Elko since before the city opened the camp and he knows users are sharing needles, which spreads diseases. He said his goal is to stop the spread of diseases.

Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten told the council a lot of drug users won’t seek treatment, but the Trac-B program is valid and has benefits. However, he said there are people at the campground that won’t even use the Dumpsters or portable toilets, so he had doubts they would bother to get new needles.

The campground is on Hot Springs Road, and resident register with Friends In Service Helping (FISH). Wilkerson said the agenda item addressed the camp only, however, council members wondered about others in the community having access to new syringes.