ELKO — The City of Elko will pick up bagged leaves from curbsides beginning Monday and continuing through the month of November.
The city asks residents to place leaves and small twigs in garbage bags and place them on the curb for City crews to pick up. Do not include any sod, grass, weeds or other yard debris.
Do not place leaves in alleys. Leaves not placed close to the curb will not be picked up. City crews will not enter private property to retrieve leaves.
Leaves will be collected on the following schedule:
Mondays, the portion of the city south of Interstate 80, west of Fifth Street and north of the Humboldt River.
Tuesdays, south of I-80, east of Fifth Street and north of the river.
Wednesdays, south of the river.
Thursdays, north of I-80 and west of North Fifth Street.
Fridays, north of I-80 and east of North Fifth Street.
Leaves scheduled to be picked up on Nov. 28-29 will be picked up Nov. 25-27
The city’s public works department will provide plastic bags at 232 S. 10th St., 1751 College Ave., 911 W. Idaho St., 2200 Pinion Road, and 1448 Silver St.
For additional information contact the Street Department at 777-7241.
