City to demolish nuisance home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The property has continued to be on the city's radar because of its dilapidated condition and the fact that transients were reportedly using the home.

“I have asked staff to keep this on the agenda until which time we have a resolution,” said Elko Mayor Reece Keener at a city council meeting in August. “Due to a fire, the structure has been inspected and red-tagged by the city building department.”

The process up to this point included negotiations with Bob Wines, the attorney for the trust that holds the property, and development of a systematic abatement plan.

The owners agreed to try to sell the property within a 60-day period. After that, the city agreed to take over.

“They gave us permission to do what we felt necessary to clean up the property,” Rambo said. “We’re in the process of getting a contractor [to demolish the structure.]

Part of the agreement involves putting a lein on the property so that if it does sell or the owners decide to rebuild the city will be reimbursed for abatement costs.

Rambo did not know the cost for demolition or the time frame for reimbursement, but she did say the city is hoping to take the building down by March.