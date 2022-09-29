City to extend Duncan Golf contract for five years

ELKO – Elko City Council agreed to draw up a five-year contract extension with Duncan Golf Management amid concerns about staffing shortages and other problems at Ruby View Golf Course.

Council members Giovanni Puccinelli, Mandy Simons and Chip Stone along with Mayor Reece Keener approved the motion that would create a new contract for five years with additional stipulations and the involvement of a golf course advisory committee. Councilman Clair Morris voted against the motion.

The approval came with a postscript from Keener who advised DGM to heed the complaints from multiple golfers who voiced dissatisfaction regarding absence of a golf pro or superintendent at Ruby View, the presence of small children on the links, and staffing shortages.

City Manager Curtis Calder said he wanted input from the City Council and advisory committee to write the new contract and budget with a cancelation clause added.

After negotiations with Duncan, it will go before the City Council for review before final approval, Calder added.

DGM requested an extension of their agreement for five years that would include the transfer of golf course maintenance responsibilities to the Reno-based company.

The matter was brought to the City Council on Sept. 8, but the council asked for it to be tabled until the next meeting for DGM to present more information.

In its presentation delivered on Tuesday, DGM stated they were not interested in an extension of the current agreement that stipulated clubhouse management only, but wanted a brand new one for five years that would allow them to control both the clubhouse and course condition.

DGM said the new contract would have several benefits, including recruiting and retaining staff, investing golf course capital, and provide consistent maintenance from year to year.

The family-owned business, which manages three golf courses in the Reno/Carson City area, was represented by DGM vice presidents TJ Duncan and Scott Wackowski, who spoke to the City Council on Tuesday to address the complaints.

Wackowski said “it was a little surprising to hear all the negativity.” He pointed to his visit to Ruby View in August where he said “not one comment was brought to me. So it’s hard to get this negative feedback when it hasn’t been around; it hasn’t been shared with us for two years.”

He acknowledged the staffing shortages and said "we’ve missed some customer expectations, but we stand here before you. We think we can make a big improvement here.”

The decision to renew came after about an hour of discussion from golfers and visitors to Ruby View Golf Course and representatives from DGM.

Councilman Morris said two years ago he supported DGM taking over the management of Ruby View Golf Course, but he said he changed his mind after seeing problems such as a lack of employees in the clubhouse, bar and restaurant when he visits.

“I’ll be honest with you, I don’t think you delivered on what you said you were going to do,” Morris said. “I’m sorry, I just haven’t seen any positive things from this contract and I would not be in favor of renewing it for five years.”

Morris also expressed doubts about DGM’s ability to manage the course from 300 miles away. “I don’t think your priority is with Ruby View. It’s all in Reno.”

Puccinelli said some issues were on the City’s side that were not DGM’s contractual responsibility. Although he said he was not in favor of renewing for five years, he wanted to “try and give them a chance to make this right.”

“I just don’t want to give you a five-year contract,” he said. “I am not for five years. If I am toward this at all, I want stipulations, meaning you come in and tell us what you’re going to do. I want to see those met. I don’t want to give five years and say, ‘You’re good to go.’"

“I personally am leaning toward yes, because I want to see if you can do it, but you still have to live up to these expectations,” Puccinelli said.

Councilwoman Mandy Simons said she saw positive benefits to renewing for five years. Although DGM had problems getting started during the pandemic, “their numbers are great. It’s not like they’re the best ever, but they’re pretty darn good. They said they were going to do that, and they did.”

Simons said the contract would also obligate DGM to become successful. “If Duncan skimps and doesn’t listen to what you’re saying today, they’re the biggest losers. That’s the way this contract is built.”

A frequent visitor to Ruby View, Simons said she knew there could be improvements at the golf course, but DGM’s initial budget and contract didn’t include specifics for food service and greens management. “Let’s get a contract where that is their goal and see what they can do. I think it’s worth a try.”

Councilman Chip Stone said he saw improvements with the greens under Duncan’s management and in coordination with City staff. He added that DGM’s business plan was also preparing to transition into “the next level.”

“I think the five-year is a little steep for me, but I can go with five years,” he added, saying he wanted to make sure current course maintenance staff would remain employed either by the City or DGM.

“I want to make sure there is an absorption if we’re going to do this so they don’t have something to worry about,” Stone continued. He also asked DGM who would be the exact maintenance crew to oversee the greens.

“We’ll have to hire a golf course superintendent and we’ll charge that superintendent with hiring the staff,” Wackowski said. “We hope everyone that’s there will remain.”

Keener said he agreed with Puccinelli’s thoughts about the contract, but was willing to give DGM a second chance and advised the company to establish a presence in Elko to rectify the issues.

“You guys need to have a regular Elko presence with your management team because, as Clair alluded to, a lot of these things would not have been a surprise if you had been up here visiting regularly,” Keener said.