City to make natural gas lines optional

ELKO – Elko City Council approved the first step in changing city code to allow developers the option to forego natural gas line installations in subdivisions, and removing the requirement for telephone land-lines.

Council members unanimously approved initiating an amendment to the city code. Developers would have the option to waive natural gas installation in a subdivision while still allowing the utility to be installed by the property owner or the natural gas provider.

Michelle Rambo, city development manager, explained to the city council the request was initiated by Legion Construction and Development owner John Smales, who is constructing homes in his subdivision with all-electric heat pumps.

“After several discussions with our city attorney it was determined that there was no waiver process. There was no flexibility in the code to allow that, so we would have to change the code to offer a waiver process,” Rambo said.

The code, in draft form, “would basically allow the development manager or other persons as designated by the City Council to waive the requirement for natural gas under those circumstances,” she said.

“We’ve also included a waiver granted under this subsection that shall not prohibit future installation of natural gas to any property within the development, either by the natural gas provider or by the individual property owner,” Rambo continued.

Smales told the City Council he has constructed homes in the Elko area for 12 years, and his new development did not have a need for natural gas lines due to the “high-efficiency” heat pumps he uses.

Only after conversations with Rambo about his subdivision plans, which did not include natural gas lines, did Smales discover that city code requires the utility.

“I didn’t have anything in place to put gas lines in because I just don’t do gas,” he said.

He submitted a letter to the City from Todd Czaplewski, Manager of Energy Solutions with Southwest Gas Corp., that stated the choice for natural gas was held by the developer.

“The decision to bring natural gas to the project is at the option of Legion Construction and Development,” Czaplewski wrote.

Smales said he obtained the letter due to the City regulations, adding Southwest Gas was “OK” with his decision, but believed that the City needed to stipulate the same flexibility to developers and service providers

“I think that there needs to be an amendment to the code if a developer does not want to put gas lines into a subdivision, that it’s not a requirement and that it’s up to the service provider if they want to do that or not,” Smales continued.

The code amendment also included a recommendation by City staff to remove the requirement for telephone lines “since land-lines are becoming less common and may be outdated altogether. This changes corresponds to modern advances in communication systems.”

Further action to finalize the amendment will return to the City Council, said Mayor Reece Keener.

