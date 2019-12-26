City to pick up Christmas trees

ELKO — The City of Elko will be picking up Christmas trees the week of Jan. 6-10.

Residents are asked to remove all ornamentation and tree stands, and place trees close to the curb. Do not place trees in the alley.

On Jan. 6, the City will collect trees from neighborhoods south of Interstate 80, west of Fifth Street and north of the Humboldt River. On Jan. 7 trees will be picked up south of I-80, east of Fifth Street and north of the Humboldt River.

The pickup on Jan. 8 will cover the part of the city south of the river. On Jan. 9 the collection will be north of I-80 and west of North Fifth Street. The Jan. 10 pickup will be north of I-80 and east of North Fifth.

Trees not placed close to the curb will not be picked up. City crews will not enter private property such as mobile home parks to retrieve trees.

Anyone wishing to dispose of a Christmas tree may take it to the parking lot on the corner of VFW Drive and Court Street. The area has been designated with a sign.

For additional information contact the Street Department at 777-7241.

