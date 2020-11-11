City to plant trees on corridor block ends

Wines said trees are “really a design tool. It softens things up to bring in the natural element.”

Wilkinson said there are six trees designated for Fourth Street, eight trees on Sixth Street and six trees on Fifth Street. Laughlin said the tree plan takes into consideration utility lines.

The city’s civil engineer, Bob Thibault, said the landscape architect designed the tree plantings to fill the space, but at first it may look sparse before the trees grow to fill the space. The trees chosen will become large “like those on Court Street or the tree streets,” he said.

“Of course, we need water to do this landscaping,” Laughlin said.

Eventually, there would be more landscaping on the other side of the sidewalks to create “a walking corridor,” but the current plans are just for the block ends.

Thibault said Wednesday that future widening of the landscaping into the parking lots would occur “when the parking lanes get realigned in the future.” He also said he believes the next project planned is reconstruction of the sidewalks along the storefronts on the 400 block and 500 block.