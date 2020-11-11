City to plant trees on corridor block ends

ELKO – Beautification of the downtown is moving forward slowly but surely with the city’s Redevelopment Agency planning to landscape, plant trees and install new lighting and sidewalks at the ends of three blocks in the corridor at Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets.
The RDA this week approved going out for bid for the Block End Project that would take out four parking spaces at each end but create space for pedestrians walking downtown. The RDA also agreed to continue the grant program for downtown storefront improvements.
Mayor Reece Keener said the Block End Project is expected to cost $600,000.
City Planner Cathy Laughlin said the design was done to fit the RDA’s budget.
Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson said the entire effort to beautify the corridor is a 30-year project “laid out in different steps.”
Laughlin earlier listed three corridor project phases, beginning with the Seventh Street overhead line, followed by Centennial Park. The third phase is the block ends, according to a March 2019 article in the Elko Daily Free Press.
The bid packet to be sent out calls for tearing up the asphalt at the block ends and then planting grass and trees, with room for benches and artwork, but Catherine Wines, a local architect and Redevelopment Advisory Council member, said she was concerned there were not enough trees to create a barrier.
Wines said trees are “really a design tool. It softens things up to bring in the natural element.”
Wilkinson said there are six trees designated for Fourth Street, eight trees on Sixth Street and six trees on Fifth Street. Laughlin said the tree plan takes into consideration utility lines.
The city’s civil engineer, Bob Thibault, said the landscape architect designed the tree plantings to fill the space, but at first it may look sparse before the trees grow to fill the space. The trees chosen will become large “like those on Court Street or the tree streets,” he said.
“Of course, we need water to do this landscaping,” Laughlin said.
Support Local Journalism
Eventually, there would be more landscaping on the other side of the sidewalks to create “a walking corridor,” but the current plans are just for the block ends.
Thibault said Wednesday that future widening of the landscaping into the parking lots would occur “when the parking lanes get realigned in the future.” He also said he believes the next project planned is reconstruction of the sidewalks along the storefronts on the 400 block and 500 block.
Wilkinson said the plans are “entirely consistent with action taken by the RDA in the past.” He said the RDA can always consider adding to the block end project later “whether it’s shrubs or trees.”
Storefront grants
Looking to the storefronts, the RDA voted to continue the grant program at $50,000 per year for a total of $250,000. The grants are matches to what businesses spend.
“I am very much in favor of continuing this program,” Keener said, and Councilman Robert Schmidtlein said he has seen “quite a bit of improvements. The facelifts are looking good.”
RAC member Lina Blohm asked whether there are any properties that have completed their projects yet that will carry over, and Keener said “there are a couple of projects that are not closed out and submitted invoices.”
Laughlin stated in a memo to the RDA that the storefront program “has been a very successful program. Since 2017, we have approved $272,288.81 in grants.” Among the larger completed projects were Dalling Hall and Rubies Bar.
She wrote that as of Oct. 25, the RDA has paid out $106,863 of the approved grants, but the majority of the 2020 grants have not yet requested reimbursement, and that makes up a large portion of the difference between what has been approved and what has been paid.
The 2020 grants included $3,057 for the office of attorneys David Lockie and Sherburne McFarlan, $25,000 for Braemar Construction, $25,000 for Cowboy’s Bar, $23,448 for The Underground Nightclub and $25,000 for Living Stones Church.
RDA was started in 2008 to improve the look of downtown and eliminate blight, and the storefront program started in 2016.
Keener also reported Tuesday that he has been working with NV Energy on upgrading street lighting in the downtown corridor, and the company is looking for solutions.
The RDA additionally approved reappointing the current members of the RAC for another term. They are business owner Blohm, architect Wines, Elko County Planning Commissioner Jeff Dalling, Councilman Bill Hance, and Jon Karr, a downtown business owner and Elko County commissioner.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.