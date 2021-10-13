City to share COVID clinic cost with county

ELKO – Elko City Council has agreed to split the costs with Elko County for the monoclonal antibody therapy clinic at Great Basin College, which was set up this month to provide relief for COVID-19 patients in hopes they can avoid hospitalization.

“As of this morning, we’ve administered 47 doses,” Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said in an Oct. 13 email.

The council voted Oct. 12 to share costs with the county retroactive to Oct. 1 when the clinic opened. The city will be using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“I was approached by (Commissioner) Rex Steninger to support this, and after learning more about it, I was fully onboard,” said Mayor Reece Keener, adding that he was all for the city doing what it could to reduce “the crushing load” at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

“I think it’s a good thing we do this,” said Councilman Clair Morris.

A total of 41 county residents were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday. The death toll was at 101 at the start of this week, and the number of active cases as of Tuesday was 497.