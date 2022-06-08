City watering restrictions begin June 15

ELKO – June brings green lawns but also watering restrictions if you live within the Elko city limits.

“The City of Elko Water Department would like to remind Elko residents that from June 15 through September 15 outdoor water conservation practices are mandatory within the City of Elko,” stated a release this week from the Utilities Department.

Elko City Water Code requires that:

• Homes and businesses with addresses ending in an EVEN number must water outdoors only on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

• Homes and businesses with addresses ending in an ODD number must water outdoors only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

• Residents are required to not water outdoors on Mondays. The only exception is “hand-watering.”

• Violators may be fined or could have their water shut off if violations exceed more than three offenses during the water conservation period.

Residents are to water lawns on designated days before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. in order to avoid watering during the hottest time of the day when evaporation is extreme.

