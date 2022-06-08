 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

City watering restrictions begin June 15

  • 0
City of Elko logo

ELKO – June brings green lawns but also watering restrictions if you live within the Elko city limits.

“The City of Elko Water Department would like to remind Elko residents that from June 15 through September 15 outdoor water conservation practices are mandatory within the City of Elko,” stated a release this week from the Utilities Department.

Elko City Water Code requires that:

• Homes and businesses with addresses ending in an EVEN number must water outdoors only on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

• Homes and businesses with addresses ending in an ODD number must water outdoors only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

• Residents are required to not water outdoors on Mondays. The only exception is “hand-watering.”

• Violators may be fined or could have their water shut off if violations exceed more than three offenses during the water conservation period.

People are also reading…

Residents are to water lawns on designated days before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. in order to avoid watering during the hottest time of the day when evaporation is extreme.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Unwanted guest arrested at motel

Unwanted guest arrested at motel

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Monday for violating an extended protective order after she was seen at a motel where she allegedly threaten…

Carlin man granted parole

Carlin man granted parole

ELKO – A Carlin man originally arrested on attempted murder charges in 2018 will be released from prison next month after serving time on less…

Food Establishment Inspections

Food Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted…

Watch Now: Related Video

World Oceans Day 2022: Italy's fight against illegal fishing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News