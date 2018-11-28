ELKO – Elko City Council has put in motion a plan to lease out a portion of the city’s dark fiber to increase broadband capabilities, which may in turn boost economic development.
The council agreed at its Nov. 27 meeting to direct city staff to draft a lease, which will come back to the council for action.
Councilman and Mayor-elect Reece Keener said the city is missing an opportunity every day the fiber isn’t used. He is part of the Elko Broadband Action Team.
“We need to get off the pot and make a decision on this,” he said Tuesday.
“The sooner we can get this done, the better,” said Councilwoman Mandy Simons.
The council motion suggested by Mayor Chris Johnson states that the lease will be “at minimum value as appraised,” a value the city’s information systems director, Troy Poncin, estimated at $50 per month per strand mile.
Poncin said the $50 is based on talking with other cities. Keener said the Mighty River contractor used by the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology was confident in the $50 number, as well. The city’s proposal is for a five-year lease.
Dark fiber is fiber that isn’t being used.
Elko owns 12 bundles of cable with 12 strands of fiber per bundle. Poncin recommended leasing two of the bundles. The city, Elko County and the dispatch center currently use four bundles, but there are future projects possible for remaining bundles, he told the council.
If both bundles for a total of 24 fibers were to be leased that would bring in $7,200 per month for the city at the $50 fee per strand for six miles.
“I have been using the six-mile number as a benchmark because this is about the length of fiber between the airport (Elko Regional Airport) and City Hall. In reality, the lease will likely be from I-80 by the airport tower to somewhere before City Hall,” Poncin said Nov. 28.
“What’s the market potential?” the mayor asked Poncin at the meeting.
“They would use the fiber to increase broadband penetration within the city,” and companies wouldn’t need to pay for construction, he said.
Councilman John Patrick Rice said the city has been wrestling with the shortage of broadband capacity for years “so I think it’s a good direction to be going. We’re not in it to make money but to maintain and improve it.”
David Peissner of Sky Fiber Internet.com told the council “customers are dying to get access to this fiber,” and the dark fiber availability “opens the way for technology companies.”
He also said the $50 fee was a “very fair price,” and the broadband expansion would lead to more tax revenue for the city as businesses start up or grow.
The city has the option of leasing the dark fiber under an economic development provision of state statutes or putting a lease up for auction, City Attorney David Stanton said. The lease would be written much the same way under either option.
Stanton said state law “clips the city’s wings” so the only exception to an auction would be to use the economic development provision in state statute. “An auction is designed to get money for the city,” he said, adding that the dark fiber would be considered real property.
Peissner said his company would prefer leasing without an auction. He also warned that in an auction a company might bid for more fiber than it can use to keep out competition.
Councilman-elect Bill Hance, who has communication experience, said the leasing without auction was the better way to go to so things don’t get “bloody” among competing firms. He told the council there are at least two providers interested in the dark fiber “and both are here.”
He said he talked to both providers, Sky Fiber and White Cloud, and each wants four fibers each.
“That’s two-thirds of one tube,” Hance said.
One of the questions was whether a lease would be for only one company or more. Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said he thought the city could still lease under the economic development provision, if two or three companies lease portions of the fiber.
“That keeps competitive pricing low,” he said.
Poncin also wrote on Nov. 28 that the draft lease agreement would propose a minimum length of fiber “so we don’t end up having pieces of fiber in the middle that are useless to both the city and potential lessee.”
The approved motion also asks that the draft lease minimize the city’s liability in case of interrupted service and provide for shared risk, both concerns raised by the mayor.
Still, the revenue generated from leasing dark fiber may not cover increased liability to the city, according to Poncin. A company could ask the city to compensate it for loss revenue while the system is down, for example.
Peissner said his company “builds in our own redundancy” and “set up multiple pathways” so a problem wouldn’t affect service to customers. “I am sure White Cloud is the same way.”
