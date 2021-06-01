Class of 2021 returns to tradition

On June 1, community members will hand out gifts to adopted seniors. Two days later, a parade on Spring Creek Parkway leads seniors to the Marina for dinner and the annual Senior Sunset.

At Wells High School, approximately 23 diplomas will be handed out in a ceremony to start at 7 p.m. June 4 at the football field.

Seating is limited to family members who have a ticket, and open seating and viewing will be available around the field, according to Principal Clayton Anderson. A parade through Wells follows the conclusion of the ceremony.

At Owyhee High School, a parade for the graduates starts at 5 p.m. June 4 and leads to Braves Field. The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, with masks and social distancing required.

Nine Jackpot High School graduates are expected to receive diplomas. Commencement exercises start with a parade at 6:30 p.m. on June 4, ending at the high school gym. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. and is open to the public, but guests are required to wear masks.

At Carlin High School, approximately 12 students will graduate. The ceremony starts at 5 p.m. on June 4 at the football field and is open to the public.