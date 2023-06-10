Wet and cool weather greeted the Class of 2023 at commencement ceremonies in Spring Creek and Elko as more than 450 graduates received their diplomas on Friday.

At Spring Creek’s Spartan Field, the sky was filled with dark clouds throughout the late afternoon ceremony that lasted about an hour. Just after the 184 seniors received their diplomas and tossed their caps into the air amid the cheers of family, friends and faculty, the rain began to fall.

SCHS Senior Class President Rachel Phipps began her speech by asking for a moment of silence for “our fellow students who have passed and could not be here today.”

Speaking to her class, she acknowledged their “anxiety, pride, fear and joy” of the future and asked them if they could “just sit and be present?”

“Embracing these next few moments for what they are, without worry of the past or without your mind wandering to what you’re going to caption your Instagram post in a few hours. Just being with each other, right here, right now,” Phipps said.

Student Body President Weston Petersen recalled Spartan athletic achievements during the past year that were achieved through hard work, comparing it to the story of an Eskimo fisherman who cut his ice the size of a whale that “seems to display an attitude of great expectations and puts in the work to possibly achieve them.”

Petersen challenged his classmates to take what they have learned into their adult lives and apply the same confidence in their results as the Eskimo did.

“No matter what we do, we are given a choice,” Petersen said. “Let’s not forget who we are, where we came from ... we are the senior class of 2023, and we have been prepared. So there’s only one choice to make – let’s go cut our ice the size of a whale.”

In the Senior Address, Valedictorian Gage Kelly told the class graduation day was like the finish line of a race which “is always the most rewarding” that “marks the end of indescribably difficult years, that although sometimes seemingly pointless, it has shaped us into the people we are today.”

“So graduates of 2023, I would like to congratulate all of you,” he said. “Our wins and our losses were all landmarks we experienced together.”

Kelly also challenged his class to live up to their “potential and now it’s up to us to accomplish as much as we can with it.”

At Elko High School, attendees braced for rain, with many carrying umbrellas to Warrior Field, and put on light jackets as temperatures dropped to the low 60s before the 7:30 p.m. ceremony began.

Approximately 270 students were presented with their diplomas as the setting sun peeked through the clouds over Warrior Field that was filled with cheering family and friends.

EHS senior Esteban Perez gave the “In Appreciation” speech to all gathered, and asked his fellow graduates to “take a moment and look around. Look at the people sitting next to you, look at the stage you are about to walk across on, look at the sky and soak it all in. Let’s all take a second to appreciate it.”

Looking back on his class’s freshman year that was cut short by the pandemic and “unfamiliar rules and changes that we didn’t appreciate” the next two years, their senior year allowed students to “fully experience a complete year of high school and what a better way to spend it than as seniors.”

Speaking in Spanish to the parents of Hispanic graduates, Perez thanked them for “fighting to give your children a better life. You worked very hard to give your children a better future, to give them things that you didn’t get when you were young.”

Justice Sirotek gave the Senior Address thanked his twin brother, Cooper, family and faculty who impacted him throughout his school years and gave advice to his classmates, first recounting the moment he realized high school was ending a new chapter in his life was about to begin.

“The reality is that we are in an era of great change in our lives, and one thing I think we can agree on is that change is a force much more intimidating when you face it head on,” Sirotek said. “All of a sudden there’s so much pressure to grow up, shape up, be free of burden, and it seems like this all happens in one moment.”

He said he observed there were two ways to look at impending adulthood. “The bad news is that you’re on your own, but on the other hand you are finally on your own.”

“But the bottom line is that it is yours,” Sirotek continued. “The value of our newfound opportunities rests in how we make use of them, not necessarily what they materially are.”