The Class of 2023 is celebrating graduation throughout Elko County on June 8 and 9 as more than 570 students receive their diplomas.

Commencement ceremonies are scheduled for Thursday and Friday afternoons and evenings, many of which are from schools on four-day schedules.

Elko High School has the largest graduating class in the district with approximately 270 seniors. The ceremony is also honoring 40 members of the Class of 1973 as this year’s Golden Grads. A fireworks display is scheduled afterward.

Gates to Warrior Field open at 5 p.m. with the ceremony starting at 7:30 p.m. Principal Tim Wickersham advises families that “the practice of reserving seats with blankets, stadium seats, etc. is not permitted.”

This year’s smallest graduating class of 10 students was noted by Owyhee High School Principal Justin Streeter.

“This year’s graduating class has been affected by the pandemic, which is why the class is so small,” Streeter said. “Every one of the graduates has shown a great deal of resilience to reach this point and be on the precipice of graduating.”

Owyhee’s ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 9 at the Kenneth Crawford Gym. The public is welcome to attend.

Some schools are planning festivities for seniors in the run-up to graduation, including community parades and other celebrations.

At Jackpot High School, the school will recognize their 12 seniors with a parade the day before graduation, starting at the Spanish Gardens Trailer Court and winding through the town, passing every graduate’s home as their family stands out in front. The public is invited to participate.

Commencement is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 8 in the Jackpot Combined School gym.

For Spring Creek High School’s 184 grads, a parade will honor students two days before graduation, ending with the traditional Senior Sunset. It concludes two weeks of events, including senior awards, senior movie night, grad walk at elementary schools and Spartanchella.

Spring Creek graduation starts at 4:30 p.m. June 9 on the Spartan Field, where 184 students will receive their diplomas.

West Wendover High School’s graduation starts at 6 p.m. on June 8, celebrating 78 students. One student, Ryker Carter, is a dual graduate, receiving his Associate’s degree from Great Basin College as well as his high school diploma.

Wells High School’s commencement starts at 7 p.m. June 8 in the school gym, handing out 24 diplomas to their senior class.

Carlin High School’s graduation is also on June 8, starting at 5 p.m. with 18 diploma recipients.