Classes resume Monday in some Elko County schools

ELKO – It’s back-to-school in November as some schools open for the first time since March, returning to class in a hybrid model or fully in-person instruction on Monday.
Elko and Spring Creek elementary schools, including Flag View Intermediate, are scheduled to begin AM/PM sessions on Nov. 9, along with elementary schools in Carlin and Wells.
Jackpot Combined Schools and West Wendover Elementary are set to open their doors to full in-person attendance on Monday.
However, some four-day week schools are starting an ABAB schedule on Monday. Carlin and Wells junior and senior high schools have assigned students to meet on Mondays and Wednesdays for the “A” group, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the “B” group.
Not all students are returning to school next week. Adobe and Spring Creek Middle schools resume classes on Nov. 19 on a hybrid schedule that brings in the “A” group on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the “B” group on Thursdays and Fridays, with Wednesdays remaining a virtual day for both cohorts.
High schools in Elko and Spring Creek, and West Wendover’s middle and high school will resume classes on Jan. 4.
Elko and Spring Creek high school are scheduling three cohorts to meet one day a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with Tuesdays and Thursdays set up as distance learning days.
West Wendover’s middle and high schools, which maintain a four-day school week, will also resume after the winter break, returning on a hybrid model on the ABAB schedule.
Instructions and information regarding COVID-19 safety protocols, social distancing, face coverings, and other details are provided on each school’s website.
The return to a form of in-person instruction has resulted in some resignations since the Board of Trustees approved schools’ reopening plans on Oct. 13.
According to the Elko County School Board’s agenda, six staff or faculty members submitted letters of resignation or retirement to be approved in the consent agenda on Nov. 10. Resignations of two employees were approved on Oct. 27.
Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson said on Friday that faculty, staff and administrators are “ready and excited to have students return” to school.
“We appreciate the challenges that COVID has created for our families and schools,” she continued. “We know that there are many more challenges still ahead of us, but we are ready and looking forward to seeing students.”
