Classes resume Monday in some Elko County schools

ELKO – It’s back-to-school in November as some schools open for the first time since March, returning to class in a hybrid model or fully in-person instruction on Monday.

Elko and Spring Creek elementary schools, including Flag View Intermediate, are scheduled to begin AM/PM sessions on Nov. 9, along with elementary schools in Carlin and Wells.

Jackpot Combined Schools and West Wendover Elementary are set to open their doors to full in-person attendance on Monday.

However, some four-day week schools are starting an ABAB schedule on Monday. Carlin and Wells junior and senior high schools have assigned students to meet on Mondays and Wednesdays for the “A” group, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the “B” group.

Not all students are returning to school next week. Adobe and Spring Creek Middle schools resume classes on Nov. 19 on a hybrid schedule that brings in the “A” group on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the “B” group on Thursdays and Fridays, with Wednesdays remaining a virtual day for both cohorts.

High schools in Elko and Spring Creek, and West Wendover’s middle and high school will resume classes on Jan. 4.

