ELKO -- Nevada Classical Academy Elko (NCAE) directors are beginning to scour the community for funding after receiving a challenge grant for half the $400,000 they need to open a new elementary school in the fall of 2024.

The challenge grant is contingent on the group being able to raise the remaining funding from local residents and businesses, according to Rex Steninger, one of the directors. The group would like to have the funds raised by September and begin the search for a school leader.

NCAE Director Lee Hoffman reports the group has received a letter of intent to occupy the Elko Institute for Academic Achievement school on Railroad Street for the 2024 school year. EIAA is moving to a new building.

Directors have also submitted applications to the Nevada charter school authority and Hillsdale College’s Barney Charter School Initiative, according to Director Cadie Hatch.

These moves follow an inspirational presentation this spring by Steve Lambert of the Treasure Valley Classical Academy (TVCA) in Fruitland, Idaho. His presentation was attended by 80 residents enthusiastic about the idea of a new school offering a classical education in Elko.

Lambert is the executive director and founding principal of TVCA, the first elementary school in the nation to be fully certified by Hillsdale College.

Lisa Becker, a NCAE director and graduate of Hillsdale College, said it is the hope of the local group to win the support of Hillsdale College. If the NCAE is successful, Hillsdale would provide curriculum and guidance.

Lambert cautioned that the main thing the local group must accomplish is to prove adequate demand for the classical elementary school. To that end, the directors must begin a campaign to solicit support from the community. He explained that if the 80 people in attendance at his presentation could gain support from 10 of their contacts, then the NCAE could show support from 800 local residents and be well on its way to success.

To that end NCAE has established a Facebook page featuring an “Intent to Enroll” form that interested parents can complete. The page is filled with information, podcasts and videos, including the Lambert presentation. The group is also working on a website that will be activated soon.

Lambert told the group that Fruitland, Idaho, is a small farming town that was a lot more rural than Elko. He added if he was able to build a successful classical school there, Elko residents ought to be able to do it here.

He started that school in 2019 with grades kindergarten through sixth grade. The school adds a grade each year and now teaches grades K-9 and boasts a retention rate of 96 percent for both students and teachers. The Elko group plans to follow the same model.

He said the goal of an American classical education is to train the minds and improve the hearts of students. He explained classical schools stress virtue as much as academics and virtue must be cultivated, it does not come naturally to humans. Classical schools teach thoughtful patriotism and unabashedly embrace the founding principles that formed this nation.

Students at TVCA begin each day in the auditorium, where they listen to stories that teach life lessons. They then recite the Pledge of Allegiance and the TVCA Pledge, which reads “I will learn the truth. I will do the good. I will love the beautiful.”

He also said parents are ultimately responsible for the education of their children and that he believes teachers are the citizen makers and guardians of the nation as described by E.D. Hirsh in “How to Educate a Citizen.”

“If we could change just one thing in public education and get teachers to understand how vitally important their role is, we could begin to change the face of public education,” Lambert said. He said he hires teachers that are subject-matter experts, have presence in the classroom and are kind.

The effort to bring a classical education elementary school to Elko began more than a year ago when the Nevada Lands Council recruited a group of local residents to tour the TVCA. The group came home impressed and determined to open a similar school here.

Those interested in supporting the cause can contact directors or email NCAE at ncaelko@gmail.com.