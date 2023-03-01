ELKO – Parents can learn about the “classical method” of teaching later this month when Steve Lambert, executive director of American Classical Schools of Idaho, will be in Elko to gauge local interest in forming a new elementary school here.

Lambert, who also serves as the founding principal of Treasure Valley Classical Academy (TVCA) in Fruitland, Idaho, has been invited by Nevada Classical Academy Elko (NVCA), a local group interested in starting a new school in Elko similar to Lambert’s. His presentation is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, in the upstairs meeting rooms of the Stockmen’s Hotel.

Lambert asked, “Do you believe parents deserve a choice in where their children are educated? Do you think there is something missing in today’s education system? Do you want to find out more about a new educational choice for our community? If so, come to this meeting.”

Lambert’s school in Idaho is affiliated with Hillsdale College of Michigan, and was the first member school to be certified by Hillsdale College nationally.

The Nevada Lands Council recruited NVCA directors last March to try to get a new school in Elko that would follow the Hillsdale classical education model. Amy Nelson, one of the directors, explained their group was frustrated over the continued decline in education across the country and particularly in Nevada, which is consistently listed near the bottom when compared to the other states.

“Things have only gotten worse since we first met last year,” added Rex Steninger, another director. “The Nevada Legislature is currently considering Senate Bill 9 that would eliminate end-of-course testing, educational involvement accords and reports to parents. All of those will only worsen the education available for our children. We have to do something to change this trend and we feel offering alternatives to the traditional public school system is the only answer.”

The NVCA organizers who visited Lambert’s school said they came home “totally impressed” and determined to duplicate his efforts here in Elko. Lambert and others have advised them that the first step in the process is to assess the local interest in establishing a new school offering a classical education. To that end, they invited Lambert to Elko.

“We need a great turnout to keep our plans moving forward,” Steninger said. “The Elko Institute for Academic Achievement is doing a fantastic job and test scores there are blowing away the traditional public schools in the state. We want to know if there is room in Elko for another school alternative. We want to know if it should be a charter school like EIAA that receives state funding but must also follow state mandates or a private school that parents must fund but is free to make its own decisions.”

Fellow board member Cadie Hatch explained the classical model of education was once the dominant method of learning in the Western world. “Many of our Founding Fathers were educated by the classical method, including Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and James Madison. These men were academically brilliant, but what’s more, they possessed incredible moral character. Along with their mathematics and history lessons, they were taught virtues such as honor, perseverance and self-control.

Ultimately, the goals of a classical education are to create lifelong learners, promote individual growth and self-improvement, and raise responsible citizens who understand and fulfill their duties and responsibilities as citizens,” she added. She homeschools her four children with the classical model.

“Classical education offers explicit instruction with the goal of finding the good, the true and the beautiful in each subject. This education model offers students high academic achievement and enduring habits of self-government. It prepares them to make a great life, not just a good living,” added director Lisa Becker, a graduate of Hillsdale College.

Julie Woodbury, another local director, said, “The Hillsdale model uses of the trivium (grammar, logic and rhetoric) as a learning tool to master academic subject content.”

Stockmen’s Hotel has donated the meeting room and the NVCA directors urge anyone planning to stay the night to thank the hotel by staying there.

Questions can be directed to the NVCA at nvca.elko@gmail.com.