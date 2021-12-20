Clayton 'CJ' Anderson prepares for new role

ELKO – From New England to Texas to Elko, Clayton "CJ" Anderson is preparing to step in as the interim superintendent for the Elko County School District.

The Board of Trustees appointed Anderson on Dec. 14 to replace outgoing Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander.

"I'm very excited to serve as the interim superintendent of the school district and am appreciative to the Board of trustees for entrusting me with this opportunity and responsibility," Anderson said. "I also want to thank everyone who has reached out to me to offer their support."

Board president Teresa Dastrup welcomed Anderson's leadership.

"I am pleased to have Mr. Anderson on board as interim superintendent," she said. "I am confident that his leadership experience in an ECSD combined school, along with his vision in school improvement and teamwork with existing district staff, will ensure the district continues on a strong path."

Anderson said he appreciated the "trust they put in me to help lead our district and collaborate with them."

He added that he's looking forward to partnering with the site administrators, teachers and community "so that we can work together for what we all want, which is the best thing for our teachers and our schools."

As Director of School Improvement for the past six months, Anderson said he felt prepared to step into the interim role due to his work with school principals on performance plans and the continuous improvement process under new guidelines set by the Nevada Department of Education.

"It's a very lengthy and intricate process that makes us focus on the data and the goals that we want for our kids to affect real improvement," Anderson said. "We use the data to inform decisions."

The job also allowed him to meet administrators, staff and communities at each school throughout the district. Anderson credited that experience for giving him a jump start on "a good working knowledge of what each school is trying to accomplish. And I have strong relationships with our administrators," having once been their colleague.

Hailing from Vermont, Anderson attended Brigham Young University and earned a bachelor's degree in Spanish. He then received a master's of arts in education administration from Lamar University.

His career began in Texas, teaching secondary Spanish language in high school and middle school, before transitioning to support roles in academic achievement and college and career readiness programs.

After living there for 11 years, Anderson said he and his family were encouraged to relocate to Elko County by longtime friends.

"We were looking to get out of the big city," he said. "We're very happy to be here."

Upon arriving in 2019, Anderson became the principal of Wells Combined School. Two years later he became the Director of School Improvement at Central Office.

Anderson resides in Elko with his wife, Wendy, and their four children ranging in age from 5 to 13 years old, who attend local schools. He enjoys spending time with his family, attending BYU football games, skiing, snowboarding and participating in other outdoor activities.

"I look forward to working closely with the excellent students, families and staff members throughout our wonderful communities," Anderson said. "We have amazing things happening throughout our district every day, and I can't wait to share them with you."

