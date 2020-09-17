Cleanup set at Burns Memorial Gardens

ELKO – A cemetery cleanup advertised in the Elko Daily Free Press refers to Burns Memorial Gardens, not the Elko City Cemetery.
According to the announcement from Burns, “Every October 1-9, we will begin cleaning up the cemetery by removing all artificial and real flowers, broken statues and decorations from the cemetery plots. Any non-broken metal decorations or statues will be left. We ask that anything you do not want removed and discarded to be taken off prior to October 1 and the cleanup should be completed by October 10.”
Anyone with questions or concerns may contact Burns at 775-738-5111.
