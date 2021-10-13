Clearly Nevada Gallery hosts work by local photographer

ELKO – Clearly Nevada Gallery is hosting the work of Dave Patton, a lifelong artist.

“My dad was a photographer,” Patton said. “He mostly did food photography before World War II. He was hired to become the head of the photography department for Ampex Corporation, a big company that first invented videotape.”

“There were five kids in the family and from an early age he taught us photography. He would pay me a nickel a print in the darkroom.”

“Ultimately, that helped me get into the career that I was in, which was television.”

After serving in the military, Patton was looking desperately for a job. A “buddy” from the Marine Corps told him to come to the town where he was sheriff in California.

“I got a job at the local TV station, KCOY, in Santa Maria, California. They hired me because all of their news footage was done on film.”

Patton developed still images. He was also good at illustration and architecture, so he started helping with graphics and building sets.

He then got a job at KRON TV in San Francisco. Later he became an art director at KPIX.

