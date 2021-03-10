Clinic donates to K9 heroes during March

ELKO — Elko Veterinary Clinic is celebrating America’s “patriotic pups” on K9 Veterans Day.
“We believe that our furry friend are awesome, but those dogs who have been trained to serve our country are even more heroic,” stated the clinic.
In order to honor and help these heroes, Elko Veterinary Clinic will be donating $2 from every wellness exam in March to veterinary bills for the organization K9 Hero Haven. This is a volunteer-based organization that helps to transition these dogs to retirement. They try, if possible, to reunite the dogs with their handlers. They work to educate the public on the roles these dogs play in our world and highlight their level of training and dedication to service.
The “Military War Dog,” or “Military Working Dog” (MWD), is a canine that has been trained to protect humans in dangerous situations. Dogs have been part of military campaigns for centuries, according to Ann Jayo, manager at Elko Veterinary Clinic. Documentation of their use in wartime dates as far back as the mid-seventh century B.C.
During World War I, the U.S. military began to utilize dogs for message delivery between troops. The need for military dogs became so great that American families began to donate their dogs to the war effort. It has been estimated that approximately 1 million dogs were killed in action during WWI. Dogs were reported to have performed acts of bravery and heroism during combat.
With the creation of the United States K9 Corps on March 13, 1942, dogs were officially adopted into U.S. military ranks during World War II. The Army’s Dogs for Defense program trained 10,000 dogs who were again donated to the war effort by American families.
During the Vietnam War, about 5,000 MWDs served in-country, and roughly 10,000 servicemen served as dog handlers. Scout dogs were reported to have saved about 10,000 lives, and MWDs were so successful at their jobs that bounties of up to $20,000 were placed on their heads. It was also reported that 232 MWDs and 295 dog handlers were killed in action.
National K9 Veterans Day, March 13, is a day set aside to honor and commemorate the service and sacrifices of American military and working dogs throughout history.
Prior to the year 2000, there were no protections in place to ensure MWDs could have a safe life after military service. For example, of the approximately 5,000 MWDs the United States used in Vietnam, roughly 2,700 were left in South Vietnam, 1,600 of which were euthanized. MWDs were viewed as “surplus equipment,” with no value beyond the military purpose they were trained to carry out. This changed when the story of an MWD named Robby entered public awareness. Robby’s former handler petitioned to adopt him after he was retired from service as an MWD. This request was denied for unspecified reasons and Robby was euthanized.
On June 1, 2015 the Military Dog Retirement Bill, a bill sponsored by Repr. Walter Jones, Sen. Richard Blumenthal and the U.S. War Dog Association was introduced. It was passed by both the Senate and the House and was signed into law by President Barack Obama. This law stipulates that MWDs may no longer be deemed “equipment.” It requires the Department of Defense to arrange and “… pay for transportation of trained military dogs back to the United States” when they retire from service while deployed abroad.
Today, there are approximately 3,000 MWDs deployed all over the globe. They work in a variety of law enforcement capacities, including the military, U.S. Customs, Border Patrol, police K9 units and federal law enforcement. Today K9 units are used for sniffing out improvised explosive devices, locating weapons caches down-range and guarding against the entry of illegal narcotics or substances into military installations. With their superior sense of smell, K9s can also be used as “scouts” to track down suspects in an open area, saving law enforcement personnel much time and energy during operations.