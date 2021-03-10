Clinic donates to K9 heroes during March

ELKO — Elko Veterinary Clinic is celebrating America’s “patriotic pups” on K9 Veterans Day.

“We believe that our furry friend are awesome, but those dogs who have been trained to serve our country are even more heroic,” stated the clinic.

In order to honor and help these heroes, Elko Veterinary Clinic will be donating $2 from every wellness exam in March to veterinary bills for the organization K9 Hero Haven. This is a volunteer-based organization that helps to transition these dogs to retirement. They try, if possible, to reunite the dogs with their handlers. They work to educate the public on the roles these dogs play in our world and highlight their level of training and dedication to service.

The “Military War Dog,” or “Military Working Dog” (MWD), is a canine that has been trained to protect humans in dangerous situations. Dogs have been part of military campaigns for centuries, according to Ann Jayo, manager at Elko Veterinary Clinic. Documentation of their use in wartime dates as far back as the mid-seventh century B.C.