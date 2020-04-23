Clinician joining Vitality Unlimited

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — Vitality Unlimited announced this week that Shad Tillotson is joining the team at Vitality Integrated Programs on May 4.

Tillotson graduated at the top of his class from Maryville University with 14 years of medical background and experience. His background is in family practice of all ages, and he is able to offer CDL/DOT exams and various urgent procedures.

Vitality Unlimited said Tillotson is respected by his peers as a proficient and accurate clinician to treat people with acute and chronic conditions.

“While most only state what they can do in practice, Shad also has a warm charm and calming bedside manner to help ease your worries,” said the announcement.

Tillotson is married with four children and enjoys camping, fishing, golf and camping. He said he is excited to help Vitality Unlimited expand to family services needed in Elko.

The mission of Vitality Unlimited is to provide a new path to a better life by providing services related to substance abuse treatment, behavioral health services, affordable housing, and programs designed to meet the specific needs of veterans.

Vitality Integrated Programs is located at 215 Bluffs Ave., phone 777-8477.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0