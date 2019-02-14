ELKO – After a wicked Wednesday, another storm is thundering in with rain and snow.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for rain turning to snow overnight. The heaviest snow will fall after 10 a.m. Friday.
Thunder is possible during both the rain and snow showers.
The weather service is calling for accumulation of less than half an inch on Thursday night, on Friday, Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday. That would add up to 2 or 3 inches of snow.
Things will start to dry out Sunday night and sunny weather is forecast for the Presidents Day holiday on Monday.
Highs Sunday through midweek are not expected to climb above freezing.
