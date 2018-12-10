ELKO – An 8-acre property will be put up for sale by the Elko County School District on Tuesday during the regular meeting of the board of trustees.
Written and oral bids will be accepted for the 8.4-acre Clover Hills property at the northeast corner of Celtic Way and El Armuth Drive in Elko on Dec. 11.
In July, the board of trustees approved a motion to put the property up for sale.
Located in a neighborhood about a mile behind the Elko Junction Shopping Center, the property, also known as the Celtic Way Site, was deemed too small for the district’s long-term plans after an appraisal evaluated properties in search of a location for a new elementary school in the Elko and Spring Creek areas.
In 2017, Design West Architects, the Land Group and High Desert Engineering recommended that about 20 acres were sufficient for constructing larger facilities.
The Clover Hills property is developed with both wet and dry utilities and includes a half-section of asphalt, curb and gutter and sidewalk on the south side of the street, according to the district.
The district also recommends to potential buyers the preparation of a traffic impact study to determine if additional roadway improvements are required.
Estimated off-site infrastructure costs total $457,000 for water, sewer and two roadways off of Celtic Way and El Armuth Drive.
Development would require a conditional use permit granted by the City of Elko.
The board of trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11 in the conference room at 850 Elm Street.
