ELKO – The Elko area survived a Red Flag warning Monday with only a single fire burning 5 acres in Clover Valley.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Strong winds from a cold front posed some problems controlling the blaze, which was reported at 7:40 p.m. near Signal Hill.
County, state and federal engines responded.
To the west of Elko, a fire 60 miles northeast of Winnemucca has burned 400 acres. The Kelly Fire is 20 percent contained and there are six engines and one helicopter on the scene.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and winds of 5-10 mph. There is a slight chance of precipitation on Thursday and Friday.
