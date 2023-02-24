ELKO – Residents of all ages are hoping to see their dreams realized as a long-awaited plan to build a recreation center in Elko takes shape.

“I think this day has been coming for a long time,” Boys and Girls Club of Elko CEO Rusty Bahr said Wednesday evening at a town hall meeting to collect comments on the plan that is based around a new swimming pool and aquatics facility, as well as a separate events center.

Among those attending the meeting were several pickleball supporters who hope to see courts added for what has been called “the fastest-growing sport in America.”

Tennis instructor Rick Whittington was also on hand to lobby for courts that could be used by a growing number of tennis players, including students.

Bahr said the Club has already met with stakeholders throughout the community but would be using input from the town hall before finalizing plans.

“We’re here today because we’re moving to the next step. Come tomorrow morning we’re going to take these notes … and consolidate them and meet with our architects and our builders.”

There will be some overlapping between the recreation center and the events center when it comes to convertible space for courts. Organizers met last year with pickleball supporters to discuss including courts as an option in the events center space.

“If we run this for events for 30 to 40 days per year, the rest of those days this could be part of a rec center” with gym and court space, Bahr said.

The events center will have “athletic flooring,” unlike the events center in Winnemucca which has dirt flooring. Bahr said the surface will be good for sports and sturdy enough that cars can drive on it for car shows.

For rodeo events, he said it would take about two hours to remove the flooring which is made in 10-foot squares, then “artificial dirt” would be put in its place. After a rodeo, the space would be power-washed and the athletic surface put back in place.

The number-one priority for the recreation center is the pool and aquatics facilities, which are needed to replace the City’s indoor and outdoor pools across the street.

“Everybody knows the pools are on borrowed time at this point,” Bahr said, and they don’t meet the specifications needed to serve a full spectrum of users.

The new facility will have an indoor pool with six to eight lanes, and an “outdoor water adventure area” with a pool, water slides, concession stands, seating and a pavilion. Bahr said there have been requests to put all of that indoors but the cost is prohibitive.

Options being considered for the indoor pool are having eight lanes for competition, or six lanes with a separate three-lane, warm-water pool.

Tennis instructor Rick Whittington speaks at a town hall meeting Feb. 22, 2023, on plans for building a recreation center in Elko.

After meeting with the Swim Team head coach and president, Bahr said their preference is the six-lane option.

The pools will offer seating and amenities for competitive meets, swim lessons, a senior citizen aquatics program, water fitness, and recreational swimming.

The outdoor aquatic area will include water slides that are larger than the current pool’s, grass areas, concessions and pavilions.

Other features

The rec center plans also call for a game room/lobby that Bahr said would be “a great space for our youth just to have fun in a safe environment.”

And there will be a “wellness room” similar to what was installed in the new Spring Creek Boys and Girls Clubhouse. It will be larger than Spring Creek’s but not so large that it competes with other fitness centers in town, he said.

The gymnasium will have six basketball hoops, and other facilities in the rec center would accommodate Boys and Girls Club programs. Classes and parties will be held in a multi-purpose room.

Total cost of building the recreation center is estimated at $33.8 million. The Club is hoping to have it completed by the summer of 2025, but construction cannot begin until new baseball fields have been added to the Elko Sports Complex on the south side of town.

Bahr said the City’s field relocation contract could be ready for construction bids within the next couple months, “and when those fields are down there … and everybody feels comfortable that the current fields are working correctly for everybody,” construction of the recreation center could begin. That could be “as soon as September or October of this year.”

The rec center is expected to generate $971,000 in revenue from memberships, pool fees, fundraisers, city taxes, rentals and contributions or grants. Expenses should total $797,000, with roughly $457,000 of that going to salaries.

“The Boys and Girls Club runs a lot of the sports in the community,” including soccer, which Bahr said is the largest youth sports program in the county; and basketball, which is the second-largest program. The Club is also now running the adult softball program.

Events center

The events center will be a separate 60,000 to 70,000 square foot building with capacity to seat up to 7,000 people. Convertible space could be used as a four-to-six court basketball/volleyball arena, indoor track, PRCA regulation rodeo arena, concert hall, and major events center.

The events center will have more than 34,000 square feet of expo floor space capable of hosting indoor car shows or RV shows. The Elko Convention Center and Elko Conference Center across the street have a combined expo floor space of just over 30,000 square feet.

The events center will include a concessions area and kitchens, artist area, merchandise space and multi-purpose rooms.

Outside the events center, corral space is planned for major equestrian events in conjunction with the Elko County Fairgrounds.

Parking at both facilities is estimated at a combined 1,400 spaces.

“The Boys & Girls Club is also working with established organizations within close proximity to help meet parking needs,” Bahr said.

Organizers are projecting anywhere from 13 to 30 events per year.

“We’re looking at four equestrian events, one major trade show, six concerts a year, a family event” such as Disney on Ice, the Harlem Globetrotters, UFC and boxing events, Silver State Stampede, Elko County Fair events, and Mine Expo events.

“This is going to make a major economic impact,” Bahr said. “These people are going to come from out of our area to attend these events. They are going to stay in our hotels, they are going to eat our food. They are going to go to our grocery stores and our restaurants and shop. Our local people are going to come here.”

Construction of the events center is estimated at $28.9 million.

The bulk of an estimated $2.7 million in revenue would mostly come from events at $2.3 million, with another $470,000 from sponsorships, rentals and other sources. Annual expenses are projected at $2.5 million, including about $740,000 in salaries.

“There is going to be quite a staff to pull that off,” Bahr said.

The events center could be built at the same time as the recreation center, or follow soon after.

Current support includes the land donation from the City of Elko to the Boys and Girls Club, and a $400,000 annual donation from the City that is less than the cost to run the current swimming pools. The City will also pay approximately $10 million to move the ballfields.

Elko County is donating $15 million to the project, and the Silver State Stampede $80,000.

Other support includes $1.6 million from various foundations, businesses and individuals.

“We also have some other foundations that we’re not going to announce at this time that we’re looking at,” including one for $10 million,” Bahr said.

Pickleball, tennis

Among the pickleball supporters who spoke Wednesday was Brian Boatman.

“If you go online you’ll see tournaments all over the country,” he said. But Elko doesn’t have “a nice facility to play in,” so many local enthusiasts participate in Utah tournaments.

“I’m always amazed at how many people show up at these events – hundreds,” he said.

While some youths enjoy the sport, pickleball is more popular with older residents and those who aren’t otherwise athletic.

“I work with kids every single day, that’s my job,” said Boatman, who manages the county’s juvenile probation office. “I love kids and I want kids to have places to go that are safe and to be able to get exercise and do their homework.”

Tennis is another sport that could benefit from a diverse recreation center.

Certified coach Rick Whittington moved to Elko in 2021 and said tennis courts saw increased use during the pandemic. He started a summer tennis camp on the city’s courts with 37 kids in the first year, and that number grew to 65 the following year.

“I’m trying to regenerate tennis in Elko,” said Whittington, who also teaches private lessons.

After hearing from the public on Wednesday, Bahr said he planned to set up another meeting with both pickleball and tennis advocates to determine how their needs could fit into the plans.

Current plans for the recreation and events centers, including budgets and timeline, are posted on the Club’s website bgcelko.org.