ELKO – How does zero degrees sound for October?
Record low temperatures could be set this week in northeastern Nevada as a double shot of cold fronts pushes the mercury to typical mid-winter range.
Elko’s high on Tuesday will be near the freezing mark and the low near zero, according to the National Weather Service. Normal highs this time of year are in the upper 50s and lows in the mid-20s.
You have free articles remaining.
“Chilly morning lows walking out the door for work today, with some areas close to zero,” stated the weather service. “Tonight and Tuesday night we can expect more of the same as our coldest night looks to be Tuesday night following a secondary cold frontal passage.”
Temperatures pick back up into the 50s later in the week, then into the low 60s on Sunday.
A record low of 7 degrees was set Sunday in Eureka, breaking the old record by 8 degrees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.