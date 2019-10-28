{{featured_button_text}}
Cold forecast
ELKO – How does zero degrees sound for October?

Record low temperatures could be set this week in northeastern Nevada as a double shot of cold fronts pushes the mercury to typical mid-winter range.

Elko’s high on Tuesday will be near the freezing mark and the low near zero, according to the National Weather Service. Normal highs this time of year are in the upper 50s and lows in the mid-20s.

“Chilly morning lows walking out the door for work today, with some areas close to zero,” stated the weather service. “Tonight and Tuesday night we can expect more of the same as our coldest night looks to be Tuesday night following a secondary cold frontal passage.”

Temperatures pick back up into the 50s later in the week, then into the low 60s on Sunday.

A record low of 7 degrees was set Sunday in Eureka, breaking the old record by 8 degrees.

