Cold front brings red flag warning

ELKO – A touch of fall was in the air on the last day of August, and more weather changes are on the way.

Temperatures dipped into the lower 40s Monday morning in Elko and Winnemucca as a cold front approached. Breezy conditions are expected as northwest winds gust to 35 mph, prompting a red flag warning from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Highs in Elko will be in the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday, with lows in the 40s.

The cold front won’t be affecting local weather for long, however. Highs will rebound back into the 90s by Wednesday and reach the upper 90s by Saturday.

No precipitation is expected over the coming week. The total for August stands at .08 of an inch, compared with an average of .36.

The water year is running well below average with 6.15 inches measured since Oct. 1, compared with a normal mark of 9.33 inches.

