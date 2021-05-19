Cold snap coming Wednesday night

ELKO – Nevada’s weather map is a colorful blend of warnings, ranging from winter weather in the north to red-flag fire danger in the south.

A chance of snow is forecast for Elko from Thursday night into Friday.

Gusty west winds are expected across northern and central Nevada today. Most areas can expect sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to around 35 mph or so during the afternoon and early evening hours.

After temperatures climbed near 80 on Tuesday, a cold front will drop them back into the 50s. Lows will be near the freezing mark Friday and Saturday night.

“At this time snow accumulation is not expected on any roadways, including summits, however most valley locations could see snow showers,” stated the National Weather Service.

Cool temperatures and a chance of showers and thunderstorms are on tap for the weekend.

Northwestern Nevada is under a winter weather advisory and freeze warning Thursday,

Southern Nye County, Lincoln County and points south are under a red-flag warning Wednesday.

