ELKO – The high temperature Saturday failed to climb above the freezing mark.

“While not an official record, quite a few of our airports got cold enough to near or set what we call a low-high temperature record,” stated the National Weather Service. “This means these locations experienced very cold, if not the coldest, high temperature seen for this particular date.”

Saturday’s mean temperature was 18 degrees below normal in Elko.

Mean temperatures have been below normal for 60 of the past 67 days. Out of that total, temperatures have been double-digits below normal on 32 of those days.

The forecast high for Sunday is 31 degrees, compared with a normal high of 56. Monday is expected to reach the mid-30s.

Temperatures will “warm up” into the mid-40s Tuesday through the end of the week as more precipitation arrives.

Elko has a 30% chance of rain Tuesday, 50% rain and snow Tuesday night, 70% chance of snow Wednesday, and another chance of snow Thursday.