Cold, wet start to work week
Cold, wet start to work week

Lamoille Highway

Snow falls on Lamoille Summit around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

 NDOT

ELKO – After a pleasant, sunny Sunday to start the week, Elko’s weather took a quick turn to winter Monday morning as snow fell across Northeastern Nevada.

The high on Sunday was 62 but temperatures will only reach into the 40s Monday through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Less than half an inch of snow is expected to accumulate in the Elko area. A winter weather advisory has been posted for the northern half of the county where 4 to 7 inches could fall at elevations below 7,000 feet.

Elko’s first blast of snow will fade Monday night and mostly clear weather is forecast for the rest of the week, with the possible exception of rain and snow on Wednesday night.

The extended forecast calls for a return to nice weather on the weekend as highs climb back into the 60s.

