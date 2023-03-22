ELKO – A flood warning continues in Eureka County through Saturday morning, while weather advisories for Elko County are set to expire Wednesday.

Elko received a quarter-inch of precipitation from the latest weather system Sunday through Tuesday. March’s total so far stands at 1.32 inches, which is double the average amount.

The National Weather Service says flooding caused by snowmelt and rain is continuing in Eureka County’s Diamond Valley, Kobeh Valley and Devil's Gate. “Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water” through Saturday morning.

A winter storm watch for the Ruby Mountains is scheduled to end at 11 p.m. Wednesday but a 70% chance of snow showers will continue into the weekend.

The northern half of Elko County is under a winter weather advisory until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Elko was not under any advisories as of mid-afternoon Wednesday. Scattered snow showers will be possible through Saturday.

The forecast calls for highs in the lower 40s through Thursday, dropping to mid to the lower 30s Friday through Sunday.

Elko’s forecast high on Saturday is 32 degrees, which is 23 degrees below normal.