Coldwell Banker's local office has new name

ELKO -- Coldwell Banker Algerio/Q-Team Realty has changed its name to Coldwell Banker Excel.

The Coldwell Banker brand, known throughout northeastern Nevada since 1992, was founded by Lois and Mike Nannini as Coldwell Banker Nannini Realty. Bought by current owner James Q. Winer, it became Coldwell Banker Q-Team Realty in 2002. And, in 2009, through the acquisition/merger of the Coldwell Banker Q-Team Realty and Algerio Realtors offices, the northeast Nevada office became Coldwell Banker Algerio/Q-Team Realty.

Winer stated, “Coldwell Banker is the oldest real estate brand in the world, founded in 1906. Our parent company, Coldwell Banker Real Estate, announced to us back in March of 2019 that they were changing the Coldwell Banker logo to the new North Star CB logo internationally, starting January of 2020. We decided to take it a step further and changed our name as well … it was getting a little long.”

“Even though we have changed our name, we have not changed our focus,” Winer said. “Our vision statement and core values are woven into everything that we do. One of our four core values is Excellence. We strive to Excel each and every day in all that we do for our clients, so we thought the name Excel was fitting.”

Coldwell Banker Excel is located at 700 Idaho St. in Elko and 114 Tonka Lane in Spring Creek. The company can be reached at 775-738-4078 or 775-738-9866 or on the web at www.CBElko.com.

