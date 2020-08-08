College 2020

“This is a lab class requiring the use of many tools and intricate processes,” said Jordan. “It’s hard to recreate that online. Frankly, I just need the hands-on demonstrations that in-person classes provide. Also, few of the students have the tools that the jewelry lab provides.”

“I am a Bachelors of Biological Sciences and am finishing up my degree this fall,” said GBC student Lauren Duarte. “I only have one class left to finish. I would say that the way GBC handled the transition was successful considering how quickly it all seemed to come about for us, but it does make me a bit hesitant to continue my education after I am done with this degree. I was deemed a nonessential worker throughout all of this.”

Duarte was working at the Stray Dog when the pandemic closed down the economy.

“That did help as far as the amount of time I was able to dedicate toward school,” she said. “However, now that I am, for the most part, finished with my degree, I am struggling to move into a field where I am able to use it. The tides will turn and that will change, but it is definitely challenging right now. I think that it is likely the college will continue online classes for the majority, but it does make it tough for the sciences when labs come into play, as so much more is gained when we are able to be there in person.”