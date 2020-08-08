College 2020

ELKO – As summer slowly fades toward fall, administrators, instructors and students enrolled in institutions of higher education wonder what will happen when the school year begins.
Universities and colleges have been scrambling to figure out the safest teaching methods as the clock ticks. Schools have been experimenting with hybrid classes, online instruction and remote instruction. Yet, no one seems to have a definite answer about how college life will play out in the upcoming months.
The only thing most people agree on is that in 2020 “going off to college” will take on a whole new meaning than in times past.
For many students the excitement of leaving home for a life of new experiences has been put on hold. Financial difficulties, fear and other factors contribute to reasons for staying home. Despite a myriad of problems created by the pandemic, young adults are still making that time-honored, autumn transition. However, the standard image of packing that beat-up car with a semester’s worth of clothing, a mini-refrigerator and lava lamp is quickly being replaced by that of an isolated undergrad clicking away on a computer in the same bedroom he or she has slept in for 18 years.
According to insidehighered.com, researchers from Arizona State University surveyed about 1,500 undergraduate students at the school to understand how the pandemic has impacted their lives.
Thirteen percent of students who responded have delayed graduation. About 40 percent have lost a job, internship or job offer. Nearly one-third expect to earn less at age 35 than they previously hoped.
Locally, at Great Basin College, career and technical education classes resume Aug. 24 and regular instruction is scheduled to begin Aug. 31.
Elko was recently designated a “red zone” by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, indicating a test positivity rate above 10%. As this story was being written, college officials and the Nevada Board of Regents were working hard to figure out how the new school year will proceed.
“Great Basin College was better positioned [during the pandemic] than some of our sister institutions,” said President Joyce Helens. “Historically, it comes from the last recession where, of course, we had furloughs and the smaller colleges were heavily hit. We lost over 80 positions but we only regained maybe 15. That is when the college more heavily went into online instruction.”
Helens said the college instituted multiple plans — including an enrollment management plan — since she has been on board.
“We got the word out that we’re here, we care and we’re moving with our community’s needs in business and industry,” Helens said. “We experienced explosive growth.”
Then Covid-19 hit.
College workers were sent home where possible as administration scrambled to purchase personal protective equipment, toilet paper, disinfectant and other pandemic needs during a time when the public was panicking and supplies were hard to come by.
“We couldn’t find toilet paper for the college, we couldn’t find masks anywhere,” Helens said. “Vogue Embroidery made and donated [about] 800 masks.”
She said that was really helpful when the college brought back the career and technical education students who need hands-on training.
Helens said a student survey recorded 90% satisfaction with changes made during the lockdown.
“We were already approximately 64% online, and very successfully,” Helens said. “It kind of shined a light on how effective we are in this niche market. We have faculty who are trained leaders in their field and online.”
Helens said at first enrollment was slow for this summer, as it was at most Nevada institutions. Then the communications team started marketing GBC’s online and remote programs and the public paid attention. She said people got back to the school saying, “I want to go to school there.” Summer enrollment was up 28% and fall enrollment is about 5% over last fall, which was a big boom year.
According to Helens, some programs need face-to-face training like nursing, radiology, EMT, teacher education and other technical learning. During lockdown some things had to wait, but by the end of May and early June the college was able to complete their CTE programs.
Helens said she had to scale back opening up in summer due to the increasing Covid-19 caseload in Elko County. Now that fall is fast approaching, Helens feels the college has done its best to educate staff and students about the dangers of the virus. She said about 90% of employees have taken a required test before returning to campus.
“We want to make sure there is no mistake on the protocols,” Helens said. “I feel confident that we’ve really planned and looked at things.”
Josh Kirby, a Great Basin College student, said the lockdown in March was not a really tough challenge.
“Luckily, I didn’t have any classes with labs last semester,” he said. “They were all lecture classes and two of them were already being broadcast to us from Pahrump and Winnemucca. The rest were in-person classes in Elko.”
“For me the change to online was actually more convenient than having to go to the school to watch the professor lecture from another city. The online system we went to was actually easier to interact and ask questions and there was no delay when trying to talk to each other. In my opinion, I liked them better than when they broadcast the class to us.
“As for the in-person classes, it took a little getting used to and I wish we could have continued to go to in-person classes, but they were fine online. I think the professors had it worse than we did because they couldn’t see us and gauge what material they needed to spend a little more time on or what they could skim over more quickly. As for the lab classes, there was no good answer as to what to do and they were just a mess from what I could tell.”
Kirby is planning on attending medical school beginning in fall 2021.
“I applied this summer and have my MCAT test (Medical College Admission Test) scheduled for August,” Kirby said. “The MCAT had to have extra testing days added due to the shutdown and med schools are extending application deadlines to accommodate for all the confusion. I know UNLV med school class just started last week with some portions being online and some in-person stuff.”
“I’m hoping to go UNR because they’ve been doing outreach with GBC and trying to help those of us doing pre-med be successful. However, I’ll go to whichever school accepts me.”
Kirby will be finishing his pre-med studies at GBC this coming fall and spring.
GBC student Glenda Jordan was taking a jewelry class in the spring when the school locked down. Instructor Gail Rappa did her best to move the course online but Jordan felt it wasn’t as fun.
“This is a lab class requiring the use of many tools and intricate processes,” said Jordan. “It’s hard to recreate that online. Frankly, I just need the hands-on demonstrations that in-person classes provide. Also, few of the students have the tools that the jewelry lab provides.”
“I am a Bachelors of Biological Sciences and am finishing up my degree this fall,” said GBC student Lauren Duarte. “I only have one class left to finish. I would say that the way GBC handled the transition was successful considering how quickly it all seemed to come about for us, but it does make me a bit hesitant to continue my education after I am done with this degree. I was deemed a nonessential worker throughout all of this.”
Duarte was working at the Stray Dog when the pandemic closed down the economy.
“That did help as far as the amount of time I was able to dedicate toward school,” she said. “However, now that I am, for the most part, finished with my degree, I am struggling to move into a field where I am able to use it. The tides will turn and that will change, but it is definitely challenging right now. I think that it is likely the college will continue online classes for the majority, but it does make it tough for the sciences when labs come into play, as so much more is gained when we are able to be there in person.”
John Halton has been attending Boise State University. He will return in the fall as a junior.
“As of right now, the classes will be a mixture of both (hybrid and online,) said Halton. “This year will be different from how everything [was] with Covid-19.”
Halton attends the university on a band scholarship. He plays the cymbals.
“We are having band camp, but not sure on football,” Halton said. “We did [also] have some plans for performances.”
Pete Bagley, GBC science instructor and department chair, said the switch from live teaching to online was stressful. The school closed March 15 right before spring break when everyone needs a hiatus. Instead of taking one, Bagley spent his holiday pursuing a crash course in technology.
“It was brutal,” said Bagley.
As department chair, Bagley was also responsible for setting up Zoom meetings with his colleagues and helping them deal with stress and change.
Bagley said he used an App called “Blue Jeans” to stream his lectures synchronously.
He said he feels online teaching is inferior to standard instruction.
This spring Bagley was teaching five live classes.
Bagley said that during online lectures, he would talk to students and see some of them (virtually). After a brief introduction to the class, Bagley would then point the camera at a piece of paper and use it as a chalk board. Then he converted all of his notes to PDF files so the students would have them for reference.
“The labs, ugh,” Bagley said. “We did our best to salvage them and offer substitute activities online. For example, in microbiology, I give them an unknown microbe. I know what it is, they don’t and they have to figure it out through the course of the semester doing a series of tests. They had to email us telling us what tests to perform and we would send back a photograph to them of the outcome of the test.”
This meant the instructors spent a lot of extra time in labs doing the work students normally would have performed themselves.
“Another thing I did using the same video app, I recorded myself dissecting a brain,” Bagley said.
He said the department’s lab coordinator, Kara Coates, was indispensable during the transition.
“She was just super. Without her the department would have collapsed.”
According to Bagley, all paper exams had to be converted to online tests.
“All exams have to be proctored because cheating happens, particularly online,” Bagley said. “We have got a system that locks down their browser so they cannot have another window open to be Googling the answer while they are taking the test. The browser they are taking it on has to have a webcam and we’ve got another thing that watches them.”
Bagley said he saw a real decline in student exam scores from the live to the online tests.
“I gave two exams before the shutdown and two exams after,” Bagley said. “There was a clear drop from those first two exams to the second two. The scores went down dramatically. The students were struggling, as well.”
Bagley said some students had trouble working from home due to lack of privacy, poor internet connections and lack of adequate resources at home.
“Chromebooks won’t work with this system and a couple of my students had Chromebooks. They either had to get another computer or go somewhere. It was possible to go to the High Tech Center.”
Appointments in the High Tech Center, where students normally have full access to computers and required software, had to be scheduled ahead of time.
Bagley feels that it is more reassuring for students to take a tough exam in a group with the instructor present.
“There is always that group of incredibly competitive students in my class,” he said.
Bagley said there is still a lot of uncertainty over how things will be tackled in the fall. No firm plans have made. He is hoping for live labs.
“I am optimistic for this. We’ve already opened additional sections because we have to chopped the number of students in half. Labs are usually scheduled with 24 students max and they are all going to be 12 now.”
Science instructors normally teach a two hour and 45 minute lab per week for each course. According to Bagley, splitting labs will greatly increase the instructor’s and lab coordinator’s workloads.
As of July 20, the Nevada System of Higher Education has planned for “hybrid” reopening plans, according to a story from The Nevada Independent.
For those who pursue a degree in higher education, “going off to college” is an idealistic rite of passage, providing a path for work beyond the blue-collar level and hope for a better future. However, with Nevada Covid-19 cases ramping up, “going off to school” in 2020 is going to be anything but ideal.
—
Great Basin College graduation ceremony
“It kind of shined a light on how effective we are in this niche market. We have faculty who are trained leaders in their field and online.”
-- GBC President Joyce Helens
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.